Quarterfinals set in #DreamFearlessly contest for American Family Insurance slam dunk and three-point contests

Round 1 is complete in the American Family Insurance #DreamFearlessly Fan Vote to determine the final spots in the American Family Insurance High School Slam Dunk & 3-Point Championships.

Eight players advanced in the each of the slam dunk, men’s three-pointer and women’s three-point brackets and move to the quarterfinals, with voting set to begin Wednesday at 1 p.m. The quarterfinals continue through March 1.

Fans can vote by visiting the High School Slam Dunk & 3-Point Championships website at AmFam.com/FanVote. There is a limit of one vote per device per day for each head-to-head matchup.

The eventual winner in each event will compete against competitors already selected in Phoenix, the Final Four host city, with the event to air on CBS on Sunday, April 2 at 3:30 pm. ET.

Here are the athletes who moved on:

Slam Dunk Championship

Rodney Ray (Elmont, N.Y.)

Jaylen Sebree (Hopkinsville, Ky.)

J.P. Moorman (Greensboro, N.C.)

Jordan Poole (Milwaukee)

Jay Shropshire (Summerville, Ga.)

Roberto Gittens (Tacoma, Wash.)

Alex Reese (Pelham, Ala.)

Anthony Duruji (Potomac, Md.)

Men’s 3-Point Championship

Cooper Neese (Cloverdale, Ind.)

Noah Vickery (Palo Cedro, Calif.)

Evan Wall (Salado, Texas)

Conor Harkins (Greenwich, Conn.)

Josh Kollman (Bothell, Wash.)

Ryan Birt (Plano, Texas)

Evan Edmundson (Crosby, Minn.)

Jake Kelsey (Holly Springs, N.C.)