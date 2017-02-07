Quartet of area girls bowlers reach states

Many tried their hand on Monday at the Section 1 girls bowling tournament, but only a quartet of bowlers are heading upstate next month.

John Jay High School’s Victoria Pacacha and Alyssa Rubeo, as well as Arlington’s Leah Cole and Lauren Regan, qualified for the New York State tournament at Fishkill Bowl on Monday.

“From past experiences, I thought I bowled very well,” Pacacha said. “I’m very happy. I love this tournament. I love the competition.”

North Rockland was the team champion, finishing 570 pins in front of the second-place Patriots. However, Pacacha and Rubeo reached the state tournament by virtue of their regular season averages. Pacacha averaged 224.81 while Rubeo averaged 199.73.

The top three regular season averages automatically qualify for states, with the three remaining individual spots awarded at the Section 1 tournament. If a member of the winning team finishes in the top three of either category, her spot will go to the next highest average or Section 1 tournament series.

Pacacha is looking forward to a change of venue when the state tournament rolls around. It will take place from March 4-5 at AMF Gates Lanes in Rochester.

“Just the chance to bowl in a different house,” Pacacha said. “All season long I’ve been bowling (at Fishkill Bowl). It’s nice to travel and bowl other places.”

Cole shot 1,233 while Regan rolled a 1,202 to advance to the state tournament. Regan bowled a 234 in the final game, edging out Beacon’s Jenna Maffei by two pins to move on.

Arlington coach Jim Golding said his girls were “locked in” and “really put it together.”

As for the state tournament, he expects his girls to be met with a challenge.

“States are difficult. It’s a different oil pattern (on the lanes),” Golding said. “But Leah and Lauren are fairly good students of the game. I think they can do well.”

