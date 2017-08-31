Questionnaire shows NFL teams want to know if draft prospects were prompt to high school classes, practices

A questionnaire sent from the Oakland Raiders to a Wisconsin high school coach showcases just how important a players dedication to his studies and training are if they hope to reach the top level as professionals.

As posted to Twitter by Wisconsin Dells football coach Aaron Mack, the Oakland Raiders sent in a questionnaire about former Dells star Shane Wimann, now a senior tight end at Northern Illinois. In it, Raiders general manager Reggie McKenzie asks Mack about Wimann’s experience playing at Dells, and specifically queries the following:

Was he on time for classes? Team meetings? Practice? Did he work hard on the field? In the off-season?

The Tweet has since been deleted, likely as a courtesy to the Raiders (who probably didn’t want it out for public consumption), but the one line questions also asked more about his former football and, notably, his track and field experience. It’s all rather thorough.

It also makes one wonder whether the Raiders care about Wimann’s performance in the classroom. It’s understandable that they would be primarily concerned about his attendance; that’s the kind of thing that a player can unilaterally control. One’s performance once in that classroom is determined at least as largely by one’s natural intellect as one’s work ethic and commitment.

Then again, classroom performance seems like precisely the kind of thing that the Patriots would ask about, doesn’t it?