Quick-acting trainers, coaches revive wrestler who lost consciousness

A Donovan Catholic (Toms River, N.J.) wrestler was revived by an automatic defibrillator after he lost consciousness Wednesday night at Lakewood High School, Donovan Catholic head coach Steve Glawson said Thursday morning.

Glawson said himself, Lakewood athletic trainer Pat Halpin, an off-duty EMT who was in the stands Dr. Joseph Olesky and Toms River North assistant coach Josh Huber worked to revive Brandon Gonzalez, a junior 220-pounder. Glawson said Gonzalez is currently resting at Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune.

Gonzalez had just pinned a wrestler from Toms River North when the incident occurred, Glawson said.

Airway breathing, chest compressions and the automatic defibrillator were used.

“He actually fainted and then his breathing became labored and his pulse was gone,” Glawson said. “He called me at home last night and asked when he wrestles again. We may as a team go and see him today.

Glawson, an oral maxillofacial surgeon with practices in Forked River and Toms River, said quick responses by all involved and Lakewood athletic director Tom Stead were vital.

“The key was the AD was there and within four minutes, EMTs were there,” Glawson said. “If we had to wait 15-20 minutes, he’d probably be dead. It was a great effort by all involved, a total team effort.”

For more on this story, visit the Asbury Park Press