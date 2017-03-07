R.I. girls basketball coach charged with domestic assault after allegedly punching his wife

East Providence girl’s basketball coach charged with domestic assault https://t.co/eYHzL3NxQT via @lborgprojocom — Providence Journal (@projo) March 6, 2017

A Rhode Island girls basketball coach has been charged with domestic simple assault after allegedly punching his wife on Sunday.

Michael Solitro, the 36-year-old East Providence girls basketball coach, was arrested at his home at about 1 a.m. early Monday morning. Police told the Providence Journal he was taken into custody, arraigned in front of a bail commissioner and released on $1,000 personal recognizance.

His wife was taken to Miriam Hospital, where she was treated and released, police told the Journal.

East Providence Superintendent Kathryn Crowley told the Journal that Solitro has been placed on paid administrative leave from his teaching job and his coaching position pending the investigation’s outcome of the investigation.

East Providence (21-4) is scheduled to play Providence’s Wheeler School in a state tournament game Wednesday night.