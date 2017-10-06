The R.J. Barrett Blog: Final three, decision date set and more

R.J. Barrett was the No. 1 player in the ESPN 100 for 2018. He led Montverde (Montverde, Fla.) all the way to the DICKS’s Nationals title game last season and followed that up by leading the Nike EYBL in scoring and then Team Canada to the gold medal in the U19 World Championships in Egypt this summer. Now he’s one of the most dominant players in the country, regardless of class, with every top college coach hot on his trail. Barrett has agreed to give USA TODAY HSS exclusive access into his world by chronicling everything from intimate details about his recruitment to his everyday life in a monthly blog.

Hey, what’s going on world, it’s R.J. Barrett back with another blog for you guys!

My decision is soon to be made!

Right now I’m down to three schools: Duke, Oregon and Kentucky.

I had a visit scheduled to Michigan but they ended up getting a commitment from my boy Ignas Brazdeikis and they ended up cancelling the visit. I know he’s gonna do great there so I’m happy for him.

I liked Arizona, the coaches and players, but I decided to remove them from the list.

I love the three schools on my list, and I have great relationships with the coaches and had a great time on each visit.

I’ll be deciding on November 10.

I’m gonna do it at home in Canada with all of my family and friends.

I decided to go back to Canada to make the big decision because that’s the place that made me. It just feels right to come back to where it all started.

I don’t know where I’m going yet. I just set the date because I want to get it over with before the season starts and that should be enough time to come up with the right decision.

So this weekend I’ll be home for the National Team assessment camp and that will be fun just seeing everyone and getting back on the court with my guys. I’m really looking forward to it.

One of the best parts about being back home is that I’ll be able to stop by my old French elementary school Jeunes Sans Frontiere.

They used to let me in the gym at that school in the mornings to train and just being able to see the principal and guidance counsellor and some of my old teachers will be cool.

So far this year school has been really good for me.

My favorite subject is probably World Religion right now because it’s cool to learn about all of the different things people believe in all around the world.

I’m feeling pretty confident about our team this season too.

I feel like we have some great pieces and I’m confident we’ve got a great chance to get this national title goal accomplished.

OK guys just wanted to give you a quick update on everything.

I’ll be back with another blog to give you another update soon.

