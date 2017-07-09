R.J. Barrett, No. 1 player in Class of 2019, leads Canada to gold at FIBA U19 World Cup

R.J. Barrett of Montverde Academy (Fla.) was named Most Valuable Player as he led Canada to the gold medal at the FIBA U19 Basketball World Cup in Egypt. It was Canada’s first gold medal at an international FIBA event.

Canada, which upended Team USA in the semifinals, beat Italy 79-60 on Sunday.

Barrett — ranked as the No. 1 player in the Class of 2019 although he could reclassify to 2018 — had 18 points, 12 rebounds and four assists in the gold medal game.

He averaged 21.6 points, 8.3 rebounds and 4.6 assists for the tournament. He had 38 points, 13 rebounds and five assists against the United States.

Abu Kigab, who is heading to Oregon after playing at Prolific Prep (Napa, Calif.), added 12 points and 10 rebounds. Kigab averaged 14.7 points and 10.6 rebounds.

He and Barrett were named to the tournament All Star Five team.