Racist memes circulate before rivalry football game in Texas

Racist internet memes have been making the rounds on social media in advance of Thursday night’s rivalry football game between two Texas schools that are less than two miles apart.

As the Dallas Morning News reported, the graphic memes began circulating earlier this week before J.J. Pearce (Richardson, Texas) and rival Richardson square off on the gridiron.

Richardson ISD and city police are looking into who’s responsible for the offensive pictures, the district told the Morning News. If the culprits turn out to be students, they will be disciplined, according to Richardson ISD chief communications officer Chris Moore.

“No doubt it’s appalling,” Moore told the Morning News. “It’s hateful, it’s repulsive.”

The memes are graphic in nature, with such images as a burning cross with Richardson’s emblem in the flames and members of the Ku Klux Klan bearing the J.J. Pearce logo in the background.

Another picture shows a slave being whipped by a slave driver, with the logos of the respective schools covering the faces in the photos, while another shows Michael Brown and former Ferguson, Mo., police Officer Darren Wilson. The officer killed the teen in a 2014 shooting that triggered riots.

In addition, there are offensive photos that include the schools’ logos on depictions of the 9/11 terror attacks as well as the assassination of Abraham Lincoln.

Richardson ISD investigating racist memes. Some community members are shocked, others say they saw it coming. https://t.co/Ie4Fv3JRNv pic.twitter.com/7WvS5BTrI6 — Eline de Bruijn (@debruijneline) September 28, 2017

Richardson High, per state data obtained by the Morning News, has three times as many black students as J.J. Pearce, whose student body is about 45 percent white.

“Kids made decisions and bad posts of what they think is humor,” Richardson police spokesman Sgt. Kevin Perlich told the Morning News.

Parents, alumni and students took to social media to voice their concerns.

J.J. Pearce alumnus Dezmond Ewell shed light on the posts on Facebook, saying this isn’t the first time people of color have felt alienated at the school.

