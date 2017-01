The trend of movie-style commitment videos continued Friday, as two more recruits committed to their school of choice in a feature produced by Bleacher Report.

Four-star linebacker Rahyme Johnson and three-star defensive tackle Martin Andrus committed to UCLA—with a little help from Bruins commits Jaelan Phillips and Jaylan Shaw.

Andrus chose the Bruins over the likes of Oregon and Southern Cal. Johnson, too, considered the Ducks, and also Nebraska.