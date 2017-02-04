Rajahs search for positives amidst season of adversity

Martin White and the Indio girls’ basketball team simply isn’t used to losing. During the prior seven seasons leading up to the 2016-17 campaign, the Rajahs lost a total of four Desert Valley League contests, winning three outright league championships while sharing four more.

For the last 12 months, though, loss has been the program’s theme.

Eight seniors graduated from the program, highlighted by Jazmyne Santiel, who averaged 17.7 points, 8.1 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 4.4 steals but is now playing for Jacksonville College in Texas.

Those were planned departures, White said, that however tough they may have been to overcome, were pleasing to see. What he couldn’t plan for and what pained White to see were nine more girls from the varsity and junior varsity level leave the team in three waves over the course of the spring, summer and fall. The departures left a roster with Swiss cheese-type holes nearly falling apart completely.

“We were counting on them this year, and they’re not,” he said. “They’ve all gone through, I’ll say, life difficulties or life journeys, and we’ve had nine girls removed from the program.

“We’ve had to reset what we’ve been doing three different times, and that’s certainly caused some difficulties.”

Originally, White, who admitted he tries to always stay confident, didn’t believe the loss of 17 players from the previous year’s roster would take the Rajahs out of title contention. But they learned very quickly how untrue that would turn out to be.

After winning two consecutive games after an 0-5 start, Indio proceeded to lose 13 in a row, only broken by the Rajahs’ second win over DVL foe Xavier Prep, who’s only won twice this season and averages just over 14 points a game.

“We knew it would be difficult,” White said. “I just thought we’d make our way somehow.

“We do have a number of seniors (seven to be exact), but the term we like to use is that it’s a lot different riding the bus than driving the bus, and none of these girls ever had to drive the program. It’s something you have to be prepped and ready for, and unfortunately it just didn’t happen the way we would have liked.”

But White, who’s witnessed athletic struggles as the Indio football team’s head coach the past two seasons, can’t help but look at the bright side of things, despite a 3-21 record.

Losing in high school sports, in the grand scheme of things in life, really means very little, and when big-picture obstacles come around, his girls will be ready.

“I’m really proud of their effort, the way they’ve tried,” White said. “It’s been a valuable life experience, and a lot of things have happened that are going to help them in the future in college, family, work and things of that sort.”

Another plus when upperclassmen exit the team in droves? Freshmen are forced to spread their wings and take on bigger roles even earlier, preparing them for success down the road. White has 18 of them in his program.

The string of losses has certainly been a struggle for 16 and 17-year-old girls, but White’s taken it as a personal challenge himself.

“It’s allowed me to test my values and goals and say to myself ‘Do I really believe in what we’re doing, and are we going to keep doing what we’re doing, or am I going to panic at the first sign of trouble and abandon everything we’ve stood for?’ ” he said. “And that’s just something we’re not going to do. We stand on some fundamental principles of decency, of godliness, of fundamental success … but just because things aren’t going well now, we’re not going to abandon that.”

The Rajahs’ prior success has proven to become a double-edged sword this season in particular, White said. In the past, prior DVL titles have persuaded some of the valley’s top talent to join White’s roster, propelling the success. In a down season, that overflowing trophy case has invited steep criticism far and wide.

“We’ve piled up a lot of wins and heard a lot of people say great things about us, and this year it’s turned its ugly head,” he said. “There’s been some not nice things said around school, around town, around the league about them, and there have been some unfair aspirations and expectations placed upon them.

“But they haven’t quit or stopped. They’ve tried their hardest.”

Adding fuel to the fire has been the blossoming success on the other side of town. In the team’s first season as a part of the DVL, Shadow Hills sits 10-1 in league action after clinching a share of the DVL title with a win at Palm Springs on Wednesday.

White has been forced to watch as Thaddis Bosley, the Knights’ head coach and a protégé of the elder Indio coach, has led his girls to the same type of fast rise to the top White initiated at Indio less than a decade ago.

As many coaches would agree, seeing a competitor, rival and friend succeed at his own expense has been a bittersweet situation to watch, White said.

“It’s been a love-hate thing,” White said. “I’m very proud off what he’s done and happy to see his success and see that program grow.

“But the competitor in me and the fighter in me says I hate to see it. I always have the idea that that should be us. That’s our championship. That’s our place, and we should be the ones doing that. It’s been difficult in that end.”

But when the Knights are off on what Bosley hopes to be a long postseason run, the Rajahs’ 2017-18 campaign will have already begun. No playoffs means an early end and beginning to what the Indio coach hopes to be a resurgence as abrupt as the team’s downfall these last 12 months.

“It’s like having a little brother come up and beat you for the first time, me being the oldest of my brothers,” White said. “You’re proud of what they’ve done, but now you’re motivated to get better because I can’t let my younger sibling battle me.”