Rajahs swim past Arabs in non-league meet

In a tight non-league meet, the Indio Rajahs were led by two first-place finishes by Arianna Barkley in an 82-76 win over the Coachella Valley Arabs.

Barkley was first in the 100 butterfly and 200 individual medley. Yolanda Gonzalez had a second place in 200 freestyle, while Dakota De La Torre had a first in the 100 freestyle and second in the 500 freestyle. In 100 backstroke, Alessa Marquez had a first and Valeria Lozano finishes second. Denise Alvarez also had a second place finish in 100 breaststroke.

The relay team of Gonzalez, Marquez, Barkley and Lozano won the 200 medley relay, while Larissa Garcia, Isabel Salcedo, Annette Marquez, and won the 4×100 free relay.

The Arabs earned five first-place finishes in the loss. Sidney Sagun won the 200 free, Fatima Lomeli won the 100 breaststroke, Andrea Ceja won 50 free and 500 free and was part of the 400 free relay team that won. Other winners on that relay were Sagun, Magali Barajas and Jackie Felix.

Boys swimming

Indio 70, Coachella Valley 55: The Rajahs improved to 2-0 on the season with the non-league win over Coachella Valley.

Leading the Rajahs was senior Anthony Bautista winning first place in the 200 freestyle and 100 backstroke and junior Juan Nava taking first in the 100 freestyle and 100 breaststroke.

Osbin Garcia finished in first place in the 100 freestyle. The team of Garcia, Juan Nava, Luis Aceves, and Anthony Bautista combined to win first in the 200 medley relay and the 200 freestyle relay.

The Arabs managed three first-place finishes. Albert Cota won the 200 IM, Eli Navarro won the 100 butterfly and Carlos Argueta won the 500 free for Coachella Valley.

Softball

Indio 16 Desert Hot Springs 2: Freshman Kianna Salas slugged a grand slam to help the Rajahs to the non-league win over Desert Hot Springs.

Edza Gomez had three hits and three RBI for the Rajahs (202), while Irie Gonzalez had two hits and three RBI. Winning pitcher Areli Moreno struck out seven batters.

Baseball

La Quinta 3, Rancho Verde 2: Sophomore Steven Lafayette pitched six innings, holding Rancho Verde scoreless through the first five innings as the Blackhawks earned the victory.

Lafayette struck out three in his six innings of work.

Senior Evan Berkey pitched the seventh inning to earn the save. Berkey also added a double at the plate and was involved in all three La Quinta runs with two RBI while scoring a run on a passed ball.

Seniors Adam Lopez, Eddie Lafayette, Alex Leon and Gerry Arellano all had base hits for La Quinta.

The Blackhawks earlier had defeated Lakeside 10-3 then lost to Redlands 11-3 to start the season.

Citrus Valley 20, Shadow Hills 3: In the Redlands Baseball Invitational, the Knights took a tough loss.

Pitcher Fernando Rojas took the loss for Shadow Hills. T.J. Lew had two doubles, an RBI and a run scored for the Knights. Christian Wisler and Chucky Bautista also contributed with hits.

Shadow Hills’ next game is Saturday at a site to be determined.

Boys golf

Xavier 193, Palm Springs 301: Caser Cheng of Xavier fired a 2-under 33 to lead the Saints to a Desert Valley League victory over Palm Springs on the North Course at Indian Canyons Golf Resort in Palm Springs.

Delong Tan and Jay Chang at 36 also helped lead Xavier to the win. Palm Springs was led by Edrees Valencia and Michael Marks.

Xavier next match is next Tuesday against Palm Desert at the Classic Club in Palm Springs.

La Quinta 202, Shadow Hills 264: Mark Williams fired a 2-over 38 to lead the Blackhawks in the victory over Shadow Hills at SilverRock Resort in La Quinta.

Nick Conoway added a 39 for La Quinta, with Michael Choma at 40, Tyler Sanchez at 42 and Christian Elms at 43 in La Quinta’s first match of the season.

Shadow Hills was led by Erik Sanchez (48), Diego Serrano (52) and Justin Rodriguez (53).

LQ is now 1-0 and travels to play in the Riverside Cup on Monday.

Coachella Valley 266, Indio 288: In a non-league match, the Arabs defeated the Rajahs at The Golf Club at La Quinta.

Low scorers for the Arabs were Izaiha Lucas 52, Israel Flores 52, Alfredo Bazua 53 and Jesus Zavala 54.

For Indio the low medalist was Aaron Delgado 51, followed by Jose Romero 56 and Johnathon Murillo added a 59.

Boys tennis

Palm Springs 10, Xavier 8: The Indians won 7 of nine singles matches on the way to a Desert Valley League win over Xavier.

Michael Cabacungan (6-2, 6-0, 6-1) and Brian Johnson (6-3, 6-0, 6-0) swept their three sets for Palm Springs, while Marcelo Calixto (6-2) added one set for Palm Springs.

In doubles, the teams of Austin Good and Riley Barnett (6-0), Logan Parker and Ben Goehring (6-2) and David Nguyen and Kevin Liu (6-2) each won one set.

The Indians will play at Cathedral City Tuesday.

Shadow Hills 10, La Quinta 8: The double teams of Isaac Aceves and Josh Gibson swept their sets 6-2, 6-2, 6-2 to lead the Knights to the Desert Valley League victory.

Matt Alanis and Elvis Leon both won two of their three sets as a team.

For La Quinta Marco Arambula won 2 of his three singles sets, winning the last set in a 7-6 tiebreaker.

Shadow Hills is 1-1 in DVL. The Knights will travel to Indio next Tuesday.

College basketball

COD women all-conference: Roadrunners players Lexie Jackson, Mercades Young and Jerrica Perez were named to the All-Pacific Coast Athletic Conference team.

Sophomore forward Jackson, from La Quinta High School, was named first team all-PCAC. She finished first in the conference and ninth in the state with 57 blocks on the season, Jackson also finished the season averaging a double-double per game with 13.4 points and 12.3 rebounds. She finished 11th in the stats with 307 rebounds.

Freshman guard Young (Moreno Valley Vista Del Lago High School) was named second team all-PCAC. She finished second on the team with 11.2 points per game average and had three games of over 20 points.

Sophomore forward Jerrica Perez (Shadow Hills High School) was named honorable mention for the conference team. She finished third on the team averaging 9.3 points per game. Perez was 75 percent from the free-throw line, and had 10 games in double digits scoring.

College football

Roadrunner signs with ULL: COD sophomore inside linebacker Brayden Bailey has signed a letter of intent with University of Louisiana at Lafayette.

Named second team All-Mountain Conference defense, Bailey had 57 total tackles and four sacks. Under third-year head coach Jack Steptoe, Desert finished the regular season with a record 6-5 overall and 4-1 in conference.

University of Louisiana at Lafayette, about 130 west of New Orleans. Was 5-3 in Sun Belt Conference play in 2016 and 6-7 overall. The Ragin’ Cajuns played in the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl against Southern Miss.

College baseball

Southwestern 2, COD 0: in the Roadrunners’ conference opener, starting pitcher Robin Landazuri struck out seven but COD couldn’t muster any offense in the loss.

Landazuri (1-4) threw a complete game, allowing seven hits and two walks. But Southwestern’s Michael Cartwright shut down COD to earn the win.

College of the Desert (2-15) overall, was led by sophomore left fielder Jason Nall with two hits.

College men’s tennis

San Diego Mesa 7, COD 2: The Roadrunners fell at home to drop to 2-4 overall and 2-3 in the Pacific Coast Athletic Conference.

Freshman Joao Luiz Zillo Prado from Brazil continued his unbeaten streak in conference play for COD by winning a lengthy match 6-3, 6-7 and 10-4. Prado and freshman Eleazar Vazquez-Celes from Indio took their doubles match 8-4.

COD’s next home match is March 16th against the New Mexico Military Institute.

Free baseball event in Rancho Mirage: “Play Ball Again,” a free event for all baseball fans, will be held at the Rancho Mirage Library Wednesday at 6 p.m.

ree hot dogs and more refreshments will be provided. Nine different innings of gags, videos and stories will be presented beginning at 7 p.m. Panelists include Frank Furino, Scott Kiner, Bill Marx, Pete Donovan, David Bryant and Don Reiss. No reservations needed.