N.J. coach boasted he'd have one-man parade after title, and team joins him

Ramsey (N.J.) coach Chris Caserta boasted after his team won the Bergen County softball championship that he was thinking of taking the trophy for a one-man parade down Main Street in town.

His players did better. They had a team-only parade with their trophies — right down Main Street.

Picture – Indeed, Ramsey marches the Bergen County softball title down Main Street yesterday.

Darren pic.twitter.com/k1nQyUFE0q — Varsity Aces (@VarsityAces) May 28, 2017

Ramsey came from behind to beat Immaculate Conception, 13-4, to claim the school’s first softball county title since 1994.

“This was a gauntlet and they lived up to it,” Caserta told Gannett partner NorthJersey.com. “This was a tough bracket and they showed up today and I so proud of them. I can’t tell you how proud I am of them. They’re winners and I love them.”