Rancho Mirage, Coachella Valley share top league girls' soccer honors

After the Rancho Mirage and Coachella Valley girls’ soccer teams managed to share the De Anza League title with identical 9-1 marks this season, it would be only fitting the teams would both dominate — and even share — the highest honors in the league’s postseason awards released this week.

Rattler senior Kenya Cordero was named the league’s Defensive MVP at her midfielder position, while Coachella Valley junior midfielder Mariah Godinez took home the league’s Offensive MVP honors. Cordero played a pivotal role in the team’s deep postseason run into the CIF Southern Section Division 7 semifinals on the defensive side of the ball, while also leading Rancho Mirage in goals with 15. Godinez recorded 21 goals in her team’s postseason run to the Division 6 quarterfinals.

The teams’ goalkeepers, Rattler senior Jasmin Sterling and Arab junior Melanie Ramirez, tied for the De Anza League Goalkeepers of the Year award. Sterling played in 26 games in goal, saving 106 of 148 shots on goal, giving up 1.7 goals per match. Ramirez faced 85 shots on goal in 21 games, making 64 saves for an average of 1.6 goals given up per game.

Both Rancho Mirage and Coachella Valley also had four additional members on the league’s first team, including senior defenders Aaliyah Carter and Maya Hernandez, junior forward Jaidah Martin and senior midfielder Melina Flores for the Rattlers. Junior midfielders Brianda Rios-Felix and Adriana Moreno, sophomore defender Daniela Iniguez and sophomore forward Miranda Torres were named from Coachella Valley.

Desert Mirage sophomore defender Fabiana Zavala and Desert Hot Springs senior midfielder Stephanie Vargas were also named to the league’s first team.

All-De Anza League girls’ soccer team



Defensive MVP: Kenya Cordero (Rancho Mirage)

Offensive MVP: Mariah Godinez (Coachella Valley)

Co-Goalkeepers of the Year: Jasmin Sterling (Rancho Mirage) and Melanie Ramirez (Coachella Valley)

FIRST TEAM

Rancho Mirage: Kenya Cordero, Jasmin Sterling, Aaliyah Carter, Jaidah Martin, Melina Flores, Maya Hernandez

Coachella Valley: Mariah Godinez, Melanie Ramirez, Miranda Torres, Daniela Iniguez, Brianda Rios-Felix, Adriana Moreno

Desert Mirage: Fabiana Zavala

Desert Hot Springs: Stephanie Vargas

SECOND TEAM

Rancho Mirage: Briana Luna, Caitlin Estrin, Fernanda Mercado, Salma Delgado

Coachella Valley: Itzel Candido-Chavira, Jenny Salcido, Fernanda Rodriguez, Corely Garcia

Desert Mirage: Yoseline Rojas

Desert Hot Springs: Shaden Arceo

HONORABLE MENTION

Rancho Mirage: Melanie Ramos

Coachella Valley: Lupita Torres

Desert Mirage: Sonia Rivera

Desert Hot Springs: Yurixa Aldana