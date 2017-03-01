Rancho Mirage falls in CIF semifinals

At practice on Monday, Garrett Estrin asked his players to raise their hands if they thought he was crazy when he told them that they’d be in the Division 7 semifinals at the beginning of the season. Estrin’s soccer team at Rancho Mirage High School had not won a playoff game in each of its two previous tries, but he insisted would be the year.

“I believed in them,” Estrin said Tuesday at the Rattlers’ semifinal game. “I don’t know if they believed in themselves fully until we really got here today.”

Making their coach look prophetic, the Rattlers won a share of the De Anza League regular season title, then won three California Interscholastic Federation postseason games to reach the final four in the division.

But one game shy of a championship game appearance, the dream season came to an end. Second-seeded Rancho Mirage fell, 2-0, to unranked Pacific High Tuesday at home.

Afterward, tears were shed and hugs were shared. Still, there was no lamenting about what had been accomplished this season.

“I’m just so proud of my team,” senior captain Aaliyah Carter said. “I could ask for anything more. We made it further than anyone expected.”

[Rancho Mirage advances to the CIF Division 7 semifinals]

In some ways, Rancho Mirage (17-8-2) dominated the game, with six shots on goal in the final 20 minutes alone, yet couldn’t manage to find the back of the net.

Pacific got on the board in the 19th minute on a shot from roughly 20 yards out, and Rancho Mirage could not answer back. The Rattlers controlled possession for much of the first half, and managed five shots on goal, but all of them were contested.

Then, after multiple empty shots late in the second half, the Rattlers allowed the Pirates to score a second goal to put the game away with less than 10 minutes to play.

“Obviously, it hurt us,” Estrin said. “In the first half, we didn’t take advantage. They get one chance, they score it. They get one chance, essentially, in the second half, convert it. Take nothing away from (Pacific), they played well enough to win.”

It was the seventh time the Rattlers failed to score a goal in a game this season. Many of those games were against top-tier non-league opponents earlier this season. It happened again in the regular season finale, which allowed Coachella Valley a share of the league title.

After scoring trouble surfaced in the quarterfinal win last week, it cost the Rattlers significantly Tuesday.

“That’s just the nature of soccer sometimes,” Estrin said.

Regardless, a new bar has been set at Rancho Mirage. Estrin loses nine seniors, some of whom have been three and four year starters, but he also returns several key players who’ll now look to add to what this year’s group has built.

“This didn’t just happen overnight,” Estrin said. “We’ve done summer programs, summer tournaments, we’ve done 5 a.m. workouts in the summer; we do spring soccer. It was a culmination of three years of work and it was a good group to coach this year.

“I’m just so proud of how far they came this season. They were very close. One game away. You can’t ask for much more.”