Rancho Mirage girls advance to CIF semifinals

At halftime of Friday’s CIF playoff soccer game at Rancho Mirage High School, tennis head coach Owen McIntosh grabbed a microphone and presented freshman Melanie Ramos-Brizuela with the CIF championship ring she earned with her tennis teammates last November.

The rings were distributed to the rest of the team at a halftime ceremony at the boys’ basketball game on Tuesday, but Ramos-Brizuela was away, helping the soccer team win its second postseason game.

McIntosh said he’d prefer to spend the entire year working with the first-year player who was all-league and one-half of the most valuable doubles duo in the De Anza League. But he reluctantly admitted that he understood why Garrett Estrin insisted on having her on his soccer team.

It took only five minutes Friday to see why, as Ramos-Brizuela scored the lone goal on a header in a 1-0 victory over Alverno Heights Academy to advance the Rattlers to the Division 7 semifinals.

“This was kind of like a pre March Madness,” Estrin said. “If we win one more game, we’ll be playing for the championship in March. That’s exactly what you want in a winter sport.”

Due to an injury on the back line of the defense, junior striker Jaidah Martin moved to the defensive side of the ball early, which put Ramos-Brizuela in position in the front, near the opposing goal.

She planted her feet just in front of the Jaguars’ goal early, and junior teammate Fernanda Mercado found her open on a cross through the air that gave the Rattlers the early lead.

“Basically, we shared that goal,” Ramos-Brizuela said. “We’ve actually done it before, but it’s more memorable now to do it in CIF.”

Before last week, the Rattlers had not won a postseason game in the school’s brief history. Rancho Mirage opened its doors in 2013, and was one-and-done in the postseason each of the last two years.

They’ve now won three in a row this season, and have been victorious in 12 of their last 13. The only loss came in the regular season finale to Coachella Valley High.

“It just motivated us a lot more,” Mercado said. “It encouraged us, and it just pushed us forward. We’ve worked so hard since our freshman year, and we weren’t going to let that ruin it for us. We wanted all that hard work we’ve put in to be worth it.”

Estrin’s squad, which includes former league player of the year Kenya Cordero and eight other seniors – many of whom have been with the program since the start – played a tough non-league schedule in November and December.

They lost their first two games, in the OC Winter Showcase, by a combined score of 7-0, and were shut out four more times in the non-league against some of the top-ranked programs in the Southern Section.

The Rattlers (17-7-2) now appear to be in full stride. For the third consecutive game, they’ve controlled the ball in the second half with a lead, and Estrin got a lot from his bench.

Rancho Mirage had multiple chances to increase the lead, but Alverno goalie Ayanna Melin finished with six saves in the game, which kept the outcome in doubt until the end.

Still, it wasn’t enough to erase Ramos-Brizuela’s goal, and Rancho Mirage is now moving on again. The Rattlers will play Pacific in the CIF quarterfinals Tuesday.

“It’s incredibly exciting,” Mercado said. “It makes me want to cry.”

Ramos-Brizuela was there for the Rattlers’ first CIF. The goal, she said, is now to be a part of another, with her soccer teammates.

“I feel like I’ve already accomplished so much as a freshman, so that would be like an extra bonus.

“That’d be crazy.”