Randall Cunningham not retained as coach by Las Vegas high school

Silverado High (Las Vegas) decided not to retain former four-time Pro Bowler Randall Cunningham as its football coach, Cunningham told NVPreps.com.

Cunningam went 15-7 in his two seasons and led the school to the Claa 4A Sunrise Region semifinals in each of his seasons. He took over a program that was coming off consecutive 3-7 years.

Cunningham said he was told on Friday that the school wanted to go with a coach who was at the school during the school day. Silverado is a public school. Spring workouts are scheduled to begin Monday.

“They let me know they were going in another direction and wanted to go with coaches who are on campus,” Cunningham told NVPreps.com. “I’m fine with it. I’ll miss the kids because we were going to have a great year.”

Cunningham said he does not plan to look for another coaching job at least for next season, but did not rule out a return at a later time.

“I look back on it with a big smile on my face,” Cunningham told NVPreps.com. “Everybody was so great to work with there. But the most important thing to me is we developed relationships with kids where I once was. Those relationships will keep going.”