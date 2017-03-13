Randy Coffman, of No. 1 Riverdale (Tenn.), named Naismith Girls Coach of the Year

Randy Coffman, who lead Riverdale (Murfreesboro, Tenn.) to an undefeated season and second consecutive Class AAA state title, has been named the 2017 Naismith High School Girls’ Coach of the Year, the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced Monday.

Riverdale, ranked No. 1 in the Super 25, won its state title with a 66-59 victory against Memphis Central on Saturday to move to 34-0 and run its winning streak to 43 consecutive games.

“I am extremely honored and humbled to be this year’s Naismith Award recipient,” Coffman said in a statement. “This recognition is a reflection of our players, school and administration’s commitment to excellence.”

“Randy exemplifies the strong leadership and steady guidance needed to succeed at this level,” said Eric Oberman, executive director of the Atlanta Tipoff Club. “His team had a remarkable season and he’s extremely deserving of this national honor.”

The coach of the year is determined by a group of basketball journalists from around the nation who make up the Naismith Awards high school voting academy.

The other finalists were: