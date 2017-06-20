USA Today Sports

Ranking the top 10 most intriguing out-of-state football matchups

Photo: Kim Klement; USA TODAY Sports Images

Ranking the top 10 most intriguing out-of-state football matchups

News

Ranking the top 10 most intriguing out-of-state football matchups

With the high school football season set to begin in just a couple months, we take a look at some of the best upcoming games between out-of-state opponents.

MORE: The five toughest 2017 high school football schedules

Click through the gallery for the Top 10 out-of-state football matchups in 2017.

 

 

, , , , , News

Related News

Latest

More USA Today High School Sports
Home