Ranking the top 10 most intriguing out-of-state football matchups

By: Jim Halley, USA TODAY High School Sports | June 20, 2017
With the high school football season set to begin in just a couple months, we take a look at some of the best upcoming games between out-of-state opponents.
The five toughest 2017 high school football schedules
Click through the gallery for the Top 10 out-of-state football matchups in 2017.
<p>It's the beginning of the post-Tate Martell era at Bishop Gorman and new quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson gets a big road test in Week Two with the Monarchs, who could be the most talented team in the country, led by quarterback J.T. Daniels (pictured) and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown.</p> <p><strong>PHOTO: </strong>247Sports</p>
<p>This one could be interesting because Centennial can score points on anyone. The teams' last meeting, a 50-49 IMG win, was the closest game the Ascenders faced last season. It also could help Centennial that it will be a long road game for IMG and in only the third week of the season under a new quarterback.</p> <p><br /> <strong>PHOTO: </strong>Kim Klement, USA TODAY Sports Images</p>
<p>Grayson dominated the Bucs last season, but this year, there's a lot of turnover for the defending AAAAAAA state champion Rams, including a new head coach in Christian Hunnicutt. Hoover will have to travel for this year's game, but the Bucs, who won their state's 7A title, have plenty of talent returning, including wide receiver Shedrick Jackson (pictured), the great-nephew of Bo Jackson.</p> <p><strong>PHOTO: </strong>Reynaldo Holguin, 247Sports</p> <p> </p>
<p>The Raiders, who won the 7A state title last season, came the closest of anyone of defeating Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas) in recent years. Aquinas is loaded with talent, particularly in the secondary, but will have a new quarterback. Bosco has its quarterback returning in Re-Al Mitchell (pictured) and a very strong defensive backfield as well.</p> <p><br /> <strong>PHOTO: </strong>Kelvin Kuo, USA TODAY Sports</p>
<p>Plenty of talent will be on the field. It's an interesting match-up as both teams reignited great traditions by winning state titles last season. Evangel won the Louisiana Division I title, its 14th overall but first since 2010. The Flyers won their state 7A title, their eighth overall but first since 2008.</p> <p><br /> <strong>PHOTO: </strong>Claude Price, Shreveport Times</p>
<p>Maybe the second-best East vs. West match-up of the season. St. John's has been stockpiling talent, including QB Kevin Doyle (pictured), but this would be the Cadets' biggest win under coach Joe Casamento. Bosco lost quite a bit of talent and has to go on the road, but the Braves are accustomed to big games on the road.</p> <p><strong>PHOTO: </strong>247Sports</p> <p> </p>
<p>The Stags have a long road trip, but the four-time defending Washington Catholic Athletic Conference champions have had recent success against out-of-state powerhouses, including a win over Miami Central and one at American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.).</p> <p><br /> <strong>PICTURED: </strong>DeMatha's DeMarco Hellams.<br /> <strong>PHOTO: </strong>Jim Halley, USA TODAY Sports</p>
<p>Two of the fastest-rising programs meet. St. Frances will have new coach Biff Poggi, a former associate head coach at Michigan and former head coach at Gilman (Baltimore). Two years ago, St. Frances was winless. Last year, it was the Maryland Intercollegiate Athletic Association A champion. Bishop Sullivan, under former Ocean Lakes (Virginia Beach) coach Chris Scott, went 7-3 against a schedule that included IMG, just a year after going 4-6.</p> <p><strong>PICTURED: </strong>St. Frances Academy's Eyabi Anoma<br /> <strong>PHOTO: </strong>Tom Lemming</p>
<p>Chandler won the 6A title and was impressive in knocking off Valdosta, Ga., in the postseason GEICO State Champions Bowl Series. The Wolves return quarterback Jacob Conover (pictured) and wide receiver Gunner Romney, so they should be able to keep up with the Ascenders offensively.</p> <p><strong>PHOTO: </strong>Ben Moffat, AZ Central</p>
<p>Liberty, led by quarterback Kenyon Oblad, who will likely pass 10,000 passing yards sometime this season, keeps running into Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas) in the playoffs and that hasn’t gone well. To better prepare for the Gaels, the Patriots will play several tough out-of-state foes, including Saguaro (Scottsdale), American Heritage, and Alta (Sandy, Utah). Of the three, Heritage looms the largest because it is a long road trip for Liberty and American Heritage has a very talented defense, led by DE Andrew Chatfield (pictured), CB Patrick Surtain II, and DT Nesta Silvera.</p> <p><strong>PHOTO: </strong>Andrew Ivins, 247Sports</p>
american heritage, Bishop Gorman football, chandler football, IMG Academy, St. John's College High (Washington DC), News
