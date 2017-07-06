Ranking the top quarterbacks in Southern California

HighSchoolFootballAmerica.com is a partner of USA TODAY High School Sports.

Look for 2017 to be a great year for quarterbacks in Southern California. Currently, according to the 247Sports.com composite rankings, two of the Top 10 QB recruits in the nation in the Class of 2018 hail from the CIF Southern Section.

Topping the list is Long Beach Poly’s Matt Corral, who recently rescinded his verbal to USC. Corral, who transferred to Poly after playing his first three years at Oaks Christian, is considered the area’s No. 1 quarterback and he’s ranked the No. 3 overall quarterback prospect in America.

With his recruiting now re-opened, Corral has offers from Alabama, Arizona State, Florida Georgia, Michigan, Texas A&M, UCLA and USC.

During his career at Oaks Christian, Corral completed 401-of-625 passes (64.2 percent) with 74 touchdowns and 15 interceptions, according to MaxPreps.

MORE: Get more high school football news from HighSchoolFootballAmerica.com

247Sports’ composite rankings has Corona Centennial’s Tanner McKee ranked No. 2 in Southern California and No. 5 in the nation. McKee, who led the Huskies to the CIF-Southern Section Division 1 semifinals and a No. 10 ranking in the High School Football America National Top 50 in 2016, is coming-off an outstanding season with over 4,000 yards in total offense.