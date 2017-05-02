Rap icon Lil Wayne honors Trae Young's loyalty to OU during concert

No, Norman North ((Norman, Okla.) point guard Trae Young isn’t going to put the ball down and pick the mic up, but after rap icon Lil Wayne pulled him on stage recently at a concert in Oklahoma City, Young got to feel what it would be like to move crowds with lyrics.

“It was an amazing experience,” said Young, an Oklahoma signee. “Lil Wayne is one of the greatest rappers of all time and to be recognized by him is one of the coolest things that’s ever happened to me.”

Young isn’t just a rap fan, he’s been known to spit a few bars from time to time. He even gave us a peek at his skills on the mic last month at the McDonald’s All American Game, but on this night Lil Wayne handled all of the bars and recognized Young for staying loyal to his roots in his college decision.

“(Wayne) gave a shoutout and said, ‘Show some love for my man Trae Young, staying home to go to Oklahoma University,” Trae’s father Ray Young said.

Lil Wayne’s interest in Trae isn’t hard to understand if you follow his history; just last year he helped lead Advanced Prep International’s (Dallas) #APItoDicksNationals social media campaign, to try and get the Bulldogs a berth in the DICK’a Sporting Goods High School Nationals tournament.

This past season, Young, a five-star recruit, averaged 42.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game, which subsequently led to him making the Jordan Brand Classic and McDonald’s All American Game, where he won the three-point championship.

“It’s a blessing to be recognized be someone on his level,” Young said of Lil Wayne. “Honesty, it just makes me want to work harder; I just want to make it to even more when things like that happen.”

