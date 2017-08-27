VIDEO: Michigan receiver tip-toes along sideline for beautiful diving TD catch

The catch of the weekend might belong to RaShawn Williams from King (Detroit). He tip-toed along the sideline in the end zone, reeled the ball in and kept his feet inbounds as he dove.

The result was a 25-yard touchdown to help King pull off the close victory, 38-35 over Indianapolis Cathedral in the final game of the three-day Prep Football Classic at Wayne State.

“It was just a regular run-off route I had until I saw Dequan Finn roll out to my side,” Williams said. “Prior to that, I told him that I had messed up those passes, and it was my bad. I said to just give me another opportunity and he trusted me when we needed a big play. …

“I knew i had my feet in because we work on situations like that in practice.”

Here is a look at the play via video and a still image:

Detroit King WR Rashawn Williams scores on a 25 yd reception. King now leads Indy Cathedral 24-21. #XenithPKC pic.twitter.com/Jt59tgunoc — Rico Beard (@RicoBeard) August 27, 2017