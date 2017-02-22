Rattlers earn return to CIF semifinals with 93-67 blowout win

Rancho Mirage boys’ basketball coach Rob Hanmer loves to invoke the name of arguably the best high school basketball player the valley has seen when talking about his senior star point guard Charles Neal.

But at halftime after the Rattlers scored “an ugly 38 points” according to Hanmer and led by just eight, the coach told Neal he needed to step it up if he wanted to stay in the conversation with a Cathedral City alum who played for NCAA powerhouse Louisville.

“It’s a huge advantage to get to go to our small gym at halftime,” Hanmer said. “I had a nice talk with Charles about just relaxing and going out and doing what you do.

“I had the opportunity to coach Caleb Gervin, and Charles is as close I’ve seen in the desert since, but the one thing Caleb did was took his team to the championship game.”

With a game-high 40 points, including 23 in the second half, Neal got his Rattlers within one game of the ultimate goal, helping Rancho Mirage down the visiting Schurr Spartans 93-67.

“It was a special moment for Coach Hanmer to still be able to get in my shirt and give me direction on what to do and how to be a leader for this team,” Neal said. “I just came out into the second half aggressive.”

But for the first three minutes of Tuesday night’s quarterfinal game, that aggression was severely lacking for the Rattlers on both ends of the floor. Appearing to be a shell of their usual selves, not unlike last season’s CIF semifinal loss to Chaminade at home, Rancho Mirage clanked open threes and struggled to pull down any offensive rebounds.

It was more than four minutes before the Rattlers would grab their first lead of the game, off a Neal coast-to-coast layup.

In the second quarter, it was Neal’s 3-pointer that stretched the Rattler lead to seven at 24-17, the first time you could feel a Rattler surge coming, but Rancho Mirage led just 38-30.

A 23-point third quarter, led by nine from Neal helped stretch things out, but still, with more than six minutes to go, the Spartans were starting to heat up, feeding off six consecutive points from senior guard Jaedyn Bonilla to get within 13.

Then, off back-to-back Schurr turnovers, junior Bryan Talley, who notched 17 points, followed by Neal, pounded rim-rattling breakaway dunks that sent the crowd into a frenzy that helped the Rattlers bring things home.

A year ago at this time, that same exuberant home crowd gave the Rattlers nerves, Hanmer said. Playing off their energy Tuesday shows how different this team is one year after its 30-game winning streak to start the 2015-16 season.

“Last year, having that big home game (against Chaminade) made people nervous, including me,” Hanmer said. “But I thought we responded much better. To have the crowd and the people holding up pictures and such, our crowd did a great job. We think they’ll travel well on Friday.”

With a buzzer-beating dunk, Burbank upset Division 3AA No. 2 seed Crean Lutheran on Tuesday, giving the Rattlers the opponent they’ll have to travel across southern California to face Friday night.

“They played La Quinta well, and it’s hard to travel like that,” Hanmer said. “You see all the attention these kids are getting. You’ve got to take care of the opportunity you have.”

RANCHO MIRAGE 93, SCHURR 67



Schurr (67)

(FG FT-FTA TP) Ryan Veljacic 7 3-7 17, Jaedyn Bonilla 6 3-4 18, Marcus Whetsell 1 0-2 2, Dominick Castro 5 10-12 20, Gabriel Aguirre 2 0-0 4, Kevin Sandoval 2 0-0 6.

Totals 23 16-23 67

Rancho Mirage (93)

(FG FT-FTA TP) Zack Kroker 3 0-2 6, Koby Alvarez 2 1-2 6, Bryan Talley 8 1-4 17, Matt Barajas Tiedeman 3 0-0 7, Charles Neal 13 8-10 40, Chris Albert 2 0-0 4, Spencer Hardin 2 0-0 4, Bryan Revis 1 3-6 5, Marques Prior 0 2-2 2, Tyler Robinson 1 0-0 2.

Totals 35 15-26 93

Schurr 12 18 14 23 — 67

Rancho Mirage 15 23 23 32 — 93

3-Point Goals – Schurr (5): Jaedyn Bonilla 3, Kevin Sandoval 2. Rancho Mirage (8): Koby Alvarez 1, Matt Barajas-Tiedeman 1, Charles Neal 6.