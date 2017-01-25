Rattlers outlast rivals for upper hand in De Anza League race

When you talked to Rancho Mirage coach Rob Hanmer over the past two months about the ensuing basketball season, despite the hype of the Rancho Mirage Holiday Invitational and the excitement around the team’s trip to Sacramento for a game on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the team’s first game against Twentynine Palms kept coming up.

It didn’t come with a trophy presentation afterwards, and the gym wasn’t packed to the brim with out-of-town coaches, players and fans, but Tuesday night’s matchup between two of the best, most intense and evenly-matched rivals in the valley was arguably the game that meant the most so far in Rancho Mirage’s 2016-17 season, you could argue.

Filling trophy cases and taking charter bus trips are nice, but getting an upper hand in your own local league – which could lead to a back-to-back De Anza League title – just means more.

“We were just extremely excited to come in and play this game,” junior Rattler big man Bryan Talley said. “Both teams know each other are great, but we knew if we just played our game, we’d be successful.”

Talley was right. In a rough, tough game where both teams’ breakneck speed offenses collided, Rancho Mirage emerged victorious 81-66 at home Tuesday night.

Rancho Mirage senior Charles Neal led all scorers with 32 points on the night, followed by Talley’s 20, which also outscored all of the Wildcats. Ian Duhon led Twentynine Palms with 17 points, including three 3-pointers, followed by 15 from D’Shaun Barrett, who knocked down four shots from beyond the arc.

Despite the double-digit closing deficit, you never felt like the Rattlers finally had control of the game until the closing minute or two when the Wildcats simply didn’t have enough time left to work with. Even with 52 points between the teams’ premier scorers, the Rattlers certainly had an off shooting night, which prevented them from distancing themselves as early as the first quarter when the Wildcats struggled to adjust to the physicality of the game in the paint, missing easy buckets.

Still, they trailed just 19-12 after the first eight minutes and quickly closed to within one, 19-18, as Barrett hit two-consecutive threes on his team’s first two possessions of the second quarter. Once the Rattlers began to find a rhythm, Duhon struck with a bomb of his own to get back within a one-possession game, twice.

In the final four minutes of the half, Neal began to make the push that would keep his Rattlers somewhat comfortably ahead for good, scoring nine of his team’s 11 points at one time, drawing fouls in the lane with his shifty feet that brought the Wildcat bench near to eruption.

It came to a rise with under two minutes to go in the half when a scuffle and ensuing jawing gave Rancho Mirage’s Matt Barajas Tiedeman and Twentynine Palms’ Adam Bell technical fouls before the half closed with the Rattlers up 43-34.

In the third and fourth quarters, the Wildcats struck with early 3-pointers to get within single digits, a tiny bit of momentum transferring to their side, but the visitors were never accurate enough from deep to make a serious run at the Rattlers.

And though the shooting wasn’t always on-point, Talley said he was happy the way he and his teammates kept the Wildcats from getting any extra opportunities.

“We did an excellent job rebounding the ball this game, and blocking out,” he said. “It was just a whole-team effort.”

RANCHO MIRAGE 81, TWENTYNINE PALMS 66



Twentynine Palms (66)

(FG FT-FTA TP) Adam Bell 4 3-7 11, Abraham Bell 3 4-5 10, D’Shaun Barrett 5 1-2 15, Ian Duhon 6 2-4 17, Javier Soriano 2 0-0 5, Isaiah Castaneda 2 0-0 6, Kyle Bobadilla 1 0-0 2.

Totals 23 10-18 66

Rancho Mirage (81)

(FG FT-FTA TP) Zack Kroker 5 0-0 10, Koby Alvarez 1 0-0 2, Matt Barajas-Tiedeman 2 2-3 6, Bryan Talley 8 4-4 20, Charles Neal 11 9-12 32, Bryan Revis 0 1-2 1, Chris Albert 1 1-2 3, Marques Prior 2 0-0 5, Spencer Hardin 0 2-4 2.

Totals 30 19-27 81

Twentynine Palms 12 22 14 18 — 66

Rancho Mirage 19 24 19 19

3-Point Goals – Twentynine Palms: D’Shaun Barrett 4, Ian Duhon 3, Isaiah Castaneda 2, Javier Soriano 1. Rancho Mirage: Charles Neal 1, Marques Prior 1.