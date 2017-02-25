Rattlers' wheels fall off at the end in 76-71 loss to Burbank

This time around was supposed to be different. No undefeated record hanging over their heads. No pressure of playing in front of a home crowd. No first-time jitters of being in the biggest win-or-go-home situation in high school basketball in the CIF Southern Section.

And for 27 minutes of the Rancho Mirage basketball team’s Division 3AA semifinal game at Burbank High School, it was completely different than their 64-58 loss at home to Chaminade 364 days ago.

The Rattlers had been the aggressors, jumping out to a 13-3 lead in the first three minutes, countered the Bulldogs’ punches time and time again, held their cool when senior star Michael Woods hits buzzer-beating shots at the end of the second and third quarters to inch a little closer than the Rattlers had envisioned moments prior.

Maybe third time really will be the charm for the Rattlers next year in another potential semifinal game, but the cliche will take a while to provide any solace after Rancho Mirage’s 76-71 loss on the road Friday night.

“I thought if we got to 71 points, we’d be good, but it didn’t happen,” coach Rob Hanmer said. “We missed a ton of easy baskets in the second half. Whether that’s nerves, not being in the moment or not being our own gym … you could make a million excuses, but the scoreboard doesn’t lie, and we were on the wrong end of it.”

After the Bulldogs grabbed a very brief 3-2 lead in the opening moments of the game, it was all Rancho Mirage. The Rattlers led 13-3 and maintained it into the second quarter. Unlike nearly all the Rattlers’ previous opponents, though, the Bulldogs wouldn’t go away, unafraid to run at Rancho Mirage’s breakneck pace. Senior Charles Neals; pinpoint step-back floaters helped maintain the cushion, but Neal headed to the bench with 3:46 left in the half with his third foul, his team up eight.

Off Koby Alvarez’s 3-pointer, the Rattlers led by 13 with 2:23 left in the half. Maybe with Neal on the court, they could have twisted the knife. Instead, Woods turned the momentum just a hair with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer that gave Burbank new life.

The lead would shrink to three early in the third multiple times, but Zack Kroker’s clutch treys pushed it back to eight both times – first at 49-41, then 58-50.

Despite being scoreless in the third, Neal, who finished with a team-high 23 points, scored his team’s first three buckets of the fourth quarter, for a 67-58 lead with 5:08 left.

From there, Rancho Mirage was outscored 18-4 the rest of the way.

“It just felt like we crumbled at the end,” Neal said. “Everything started going perfectly for them, and everything that could possibly go bad for us, did.”

Woods knocked down two 3-pointers in his team’s 10-0 run over 2:19 for his team’s first lead since moments after the tip, 68-67. The teams traded the lead three times, with Rancho Mirage up 71-70 following a pair of Neal free throws.

A goal-tending call, a couple tough missed layups in the paint, a narrowly missed 3-pointer from Neal and a botched in-bounds play – a similarity to last year’s final minute – gave Burbank’s Thomas Clark a shot at sealing the game with two free throws for the game’s final score with three seconds left.

Last year, it was a game the team thought they could win, full of unabashed confidence on a 30-game winning streak. This year, it was a game they should have won.

“I think we beat ourselves, going up big and then relaxing and taking our feet off the gas pedal,” Neal said. “They took advantage of it in every way they could.

“It’s tough for a young group of guys to get emotions under control, especially again being one game away from the championship. We just ended up on the wrong side of the scoreboard.”

BURBANK 76, RANCHO MIRAGE 71



Rancho Mirage (71)

(FG FT-FTA TP) Bryan Talley 3 5-9 11, Charles Neal 10 2-2 23, Koby Alvarez 3 0-0 7, Zack Kroker 3 2-3 10, Matt Barajas Tiedeman 5 1-2 11, Marques Prior 3 0-0 7, Chris Albert 1 0-0 2.

Totals 28 10-16 71

Burbank (76)

(FG FT-FTA TP) Faraz Khandakar 6 0-0 12, Ben Chavez 2 4-6 8, Abdullah Kobaissi 3 0-0 6, Michael Woods 9 9-10 30, Cameron Sweeten 2 1-2 5, Thomas Clark 4 2-2 12, Henrik Anassian 1 0-0 3.

Totals 27 15-18 76

Rancho Mirage 23 18 20 10

Burbank 14 21 19 22

3-Point Goals – Rancho Mirage (5): Charles Neal 1, Koby Alvarez 1, Zack Kroker 2, Marques Prior 1. Burbank (6): Michael Woods 3, Thomas Clark 2, Henrik Anassian 1.