Rawls, Lewis head Delaware All-State basketball teams

St. Georges senior Kyson Rawls was voted the boys player of the year, and Ursuline sophomore Alisha Lewis was voted the girls player of the year when the Delaware Sportswriters and Broadcasters Association All-State basketball teams were released on Wednesday.

The All-State teams are determined through voting by the state’s head coaches and media members who frequently cover high school basketball.

Rawls heads the boys first team, along with Appoquinimink senior Myles Cale, Sanford freshman Jyare Davis, Smyrna junior Caleb Matthews and Caravel junior O’Koye Parker.

Lewis tops the girls first team, which also includes Ursuline junior Maggie Connolly, Sanford sophomore Lauren Park, Concord junior Zhan’e Snow and St. Elizabeth senior Alanna Speaks.

The 6-foot-1 Rawls averaged 21.5 points, 5.5 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 2.0 steals per game as St. Georges went 19-5 and reached the semifinals of the DIAA Boys Basketball Tournament before losing to eventual champion Smyrna. The senior was at his best in a 64-48 quarterfinal upset of top-seeded Mount Pleasant, finishing with 23 points, five assists and three steals.

The 5-foot-6 Lewis wasn’t the biggest scorer at 10.6 points per game, but her all-around brilliance helped Ursuline go 23-1 and win its third consecutive DIAA Girls Basketball championship. Lewis beat the buzzer with a 30-footer in the second overtime to push the Raiders to a 52-50 win at Cardinal O’Hara (Pa.) on Jan. 28. She also had 14 points, six assists, four steals and four rebounds in a 48-16 state semifinal win over Sanford, then put up 10 points, five steals, five rebounds and three assists in a 54-32 victory over Caravel in the DIAA title game.

DSBA GIRLS ALL-STATE BASKETBALL TEAM



FIRST TEAM

Alisha Lewis, so., Ursuline, Player of the Year

Maggie Connolly, jr., Ursuline

Lauren Park, so., Sanford

Zhan’e Snow, jr., Concord

Alanna Speaks, sr., St. Elizabeth

SECOND TEAM

Lauryn Griffin, sr., A.I. du Pont

Kylie Kornegay-Lucas, so., Caesar Rodney

Julie Kulesza, fr., Conrad

Olivia Tucker, so., Sanford

Ber’Nyah Ward-Mayo, fr., A.I. du Pont

THIRD TEAM

Ronnasia Blatch-Huggins, so., Howard

Danaziah Brown, sr., Archmere

Lynnjay Brown, jr., Dickinson

Logan Handy, so., Laurel

Sasha Marvel, so., Caravel

HONORABLE MENTION

Kayla Braxton-Young, so., Hodgson; Maia Bryson, jr., Caravel; Lexi Bromwell, sr., St. Elizabeth; Rajene Bowe, sr., Milford; Melena Credle, sr., Smyrna; Rukiya Davis, sr., Sussex Tech; Jamiyah Dennis, sr., Concord; Grace Lange, sr., Caravel; Stefanie Kulesza, 8th, Conrad; Olivia Mason, jr., Ursuline; Tamiah Mathias, sr., Polytech; Mya Maddox, sr., Lake Forest; Aniah Patterson, so., St. Thomas More; Ja-Naiah Perkins-Jackson, so., Hodgson; Samantha Pollich, so., Sanford

DSBA BOYS ALL-STATE BASKETBALL TEAM



FIRST TEAM

Kyson Rawls, sr., St. Georges, Player of the Year

Myles Cale, sr., Appoquinimink

Jyare Davis, fr., Sanford

Caleb Matthews, jr., Smyrna

O’Koye Parker, jr., Caravel

SECOND TEAM

Cornell Corbin, sr., Woodbridge

KVonn Cramer, so., Mount Pleasant

Nah’Shon Hyland, so., St. Georges

Jordan Money, sr., St. Elizabeth

L.J. Stansbury, sr., Hodgson

THIRD TEAM

Julius Inge, sr., A.I. du Pont

Chris Ludman, sr., St. Mark’s

Zubi Nwankwo, jr., Smyrna

Jordan Perkins, sr., Wilmington Friends

Randy Rickards, jr., Cape Henlopen

HONORABLE MENTION

Fah’Mir Ali, so., Mount Pleasant; Greg Bloodsworth, jr., St. Thomas More; Hassan Corbin, jr., Woodbridge; Nicolas Cutrona, sr., Tatnall; Michael Drumgo-Sharpe, sr., Newark; Devon Earl, sr., Glasgow; Jaymeir Garnett, so., Smyrna; Dawson Grinnage, sr., Hodgson; Jaquan Hooks, sr., Caesar Rodney; Michael Kempski, sr., Salesianum; Pierre Lofland, sr., McKean; Eric Montanez, sr., St. Thomas More; Brion Murray, sr., Milford; Malik Velmar, sr., St. Andrew’s; LaMar Woody, jr., Howard

