Rawls muscles St. Georges boys past Woodbridge

St. Georges 53, Woodbridge 52
Kyson Rawls’ three-point play with 9.6 seconds left wins it for Hawks.
Stan Waterman named DSBA Coach of the Year
Boys basketball coach honored after guiding Sanford to sixth state title in 25 years
Athlete of the Week: Jordan Money
St. Elizabeth senior leads Vikings to 7-4 record, No. 9 state ranking midway through season.
Watch: Cape loses first dual of season against Smyrna
Cape Vikings hosts Smyrna Eagles in High School Wrestling
Athlete of the Week: Bryce Ciecko
Mount Pleasant swimmer expects to contend in two individual events at upcoming DIAA championships.
7-foot-2 Smyrna center has unlimited potential
The sky is the limit for Azubuike “Zubi” Nwankwo, a 7-foot-2 junior center at Smyrna who has only played basketball for four years
Charlie Hope delivers final pin for William Penn
Charlie Hope scored a pin in the final match at 285 to clinch William Penn’s 39-31 victory over Charter of Wilmington
Money hits game winner for St. Elizabeth
Jordan Money banked in a 10-foot shot with four seconds remaining as St. Elizabeth rallied for a 57-56 win over Sanford on Thursday night.
Athlete of the Week: Tony Wuest
Smyrna junior has had an outstanding season with victories in the Ray Oliver, Milford and Mount Mat Madness tournaments, plus a third-place finish at Beast of the East.
Athlete of the Week: Natalie DePaulo
Junior leads Wilmington Friends to title in New Castle Insurance Cup at the Diamond State Classic.
Athlete of the Week: Jay’Juan Jones
Unseeded Jones from A. I. du Pont places at Beast of the East wrestling.
Athlete of the Week: Danaziah Brown
Archmere senior has 15 points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals in one-point loss to Conrad
Athlete of the Week: Josh Hutchinson
Senior linebacker was in on 13 tackles as Eagles defeated Middletown 36-14 for second straight DIAA Division I championship
Athlete of the Week: Bo Anderson
Junior goalkeeper made 13 saves as Tower Hill won its first DIAA Division II soccer title with a 4-2 victory over Indian River
Smyrna, Middletown look to reignite rivalry in Division I title game
Woodbridge, Friends title game a rematch of Week 3
Friends looks to avenge their only loss of the season against undefeated Woodbridge in the Division II football state title game.
Smyrna lineman Jerren Carter paves the way for high-powered offense
Middletown junior Kedrick Whitehead helps provide balanced attack
Friends football in D-II title game
Seniors Matt Denney, Andrew Jaworski, Justin Beneck and Henry Gise help Quakers reach final for first time since 1984
Woodbridge players cherish state championship opportunity
Blue Raiders face Friends in first state title game
McKean, Newark Charter prepare for inaugural Unified Flag Football title
Middletown’s DelPercio and Whitehead help decorate the tree at DIAA media day
Middletown senior receiver Anthony DelPercio and junior running back Kedrick Whitehead maximize their camera time during DIAA football media day leading up to the DIAA football state finals.
Athlete of the Week: Keegan Cahill
Quarterback leads Newark Charter into Special Olympics DIAA Unified Flag Football championship game
Woodbridge defensive line
Blue Raiders’ front four of Shymere Vessels, Brian Ireland, Blaize Rayford and Leah Styles wreaks havoc on opponents
Charlie Hope Jr. anchors middle for Colonials
William Penn linebacker benefits from coaching of father, a William Penn grad and former NFL player
Athlete of the Week: Victoria Taylor
Senior blasted 24 kills as Delaware Military Academy edged Ursuline 3-2 for its second straight DIAA Volleyball championship
Delmar field hockey wins first girl’s state title in school history
Delmar defeats Tower Hill 3-0 to win its first girl’s state title in school history. 2016 marked the fifth time in six years that Delmar reached the state title game.
Tower Hill scores four in first half to claim D-II soccer title
Salesianum claims seventh straight soccer crown
Salesianum defeats Appoquinimink 2-0 to win its seventh consecutive DIAA soccer title.
Female student excels as football coach
Julia Catalano loves football, and wants to coach in college and the NFL.
Athlete of the Week: Tymere Wilson
Junior linebacker had 23 tackles, including three sacks, as Glasgow won the Flight B title with a 22-7 victory over St. Georges
Daija Lampkin signs with Alabama
Middletown sprinter chooses Crimson Tide over more than 30 interested colleges
Slam Dunk to the Beach field announced
Annual three-day boys basketball showcase at Cape Henlopen High features 20 teams playing in 18 games
Wilmington Friends coach Tattersall reaches 300 wins
Athlete of the Week: Haley Jones
Senior has two goals, one assist as Jaguars finish field hockey season with 6-0 win over Newark
Doc’s #delhs football picks
Dr. Colllin Auttible weighs in on this week’s Delaware high school football games.
Athlete of the Week: Gentry Meinecke
Brandywine senior excels in field hockey, academics for Bulldogs
Doc’s #delhs football picks
Our resident expert came oh soooo close to perfection last week.
Athlete of the Week: Isaiah Jean Baptiste
Senior midfielder helps Golden Knights clinch Henlopen North boys soccer championship
Doc takes his picks show on the road
Expert predictions on EVERY Delaware football game Friday and Saturday.
Athlete of the Week: Naomi Bowser
Smyrna junior consistently lowering times as one of state’s top cross country runners
The Doc is back to make his #delhs Week 6 football picks
Athlete of the Week: Kirsten Longueira
DMA senior reaches 1,000 career digs for defending DIAA champion Seahawks
Doc’s #delhs football picks, Week 5
Salesianum or Middletown? Find out who Dr. Colin Auttible selects.
Smyrna’s Atkinson inspiring teammates
Smyrna High senior, Colby Atkiinson, who had to give up his athletic career when he was diagnosed with leukemia his freshman year, but now inspires his teammates and his community.
Athlete of the Week: David Bowman
Milford running back scores three touchdowns in 42-13 victory over Conrad
Doc’s #delhs football picks Week 4
It’s raining, it’s pouring … awesome football picks
Athlete of the Week: Gavin Ford
Salesianum junior adds offensive punch to six-time defending state champions
Unified flag football season kicks off
Partnership between DIAA and Special Olympics expands to eight teams, and adds playoffs and a state championship game.
Athlete of the Week: Madelyn Judge
Libero anchors defense for the third-ranked Padua volleyball team
Doc’s HS football picks Week 2
Middletown-William Penn highlight the schedule.
Jon Dorenbos inspires Caravel long snapper
After Jake Reed met Eagles long snapper, Jon Dorenbos, he sent him an email, asking if Dorenbos could work with him on long snapping.
Zachariah Burton signs with Virginia
Defensive back to graduate from William Penn in December, enroll at Virginia in January and participate in spring practice
Salesianum 7, Caravel 0
Top-ranked Sals shut out Buccaneers in early season soccer matchup
Athlete of the Week: Mickey Henry
St. Elizabeth offensive tackle helps Vikings rush for six TDs in win over McKean
Dover coach Rudy Simonetti looks to turn program around
New coach comes from North Jersey to take over Senators in his first high school head coaching job
Doc’s Week 1 #delhs football picks
The mad scientist returns for another season of Delaware gridiron action.
Delaware high school football Div I preseason rankings
Delaware high school football Division I preseason rankings
Delaware high school football Div II preseason rankings
Delaware high school football Division II preseason rankings
Woodbridge favored in Henlopen South
Blue Raiders return much of team that reached Division II semifinals
New Newark coach Barry Zehnder
Newark alum Barry Zehnder reolaces Butch Simpson, who coached the Yellowjackets for 39 years
Ten can’t miss Delaware high school football games
With each of Delaware’s 43 high school football teams about to embark on nine- or 10-game seasons, there will be no shortage of action throughout the fall. Here are 10 games that will capture a lot of interest on each weekend of the season.
4-foot-8 football player relishes hitting
Brandywine High School junior Felicia Perez strives to make an impact
Brad Myers tours the state on the first day of football practice
News Journal high school sports reporter Brad Myers travels the state for the fifth annual Gridiron Tour as he goes from school to school on the first day of football practice in Delaware.
Tatnall football to play night home game
Hornets to bring in temporary lights for Sept. 30 game against Tower Hill.
Coaches prepare for high school football season
Delaware high school football coaches begin preparation for the start of the season on the first day of practice.
MIDDLETOWN – Kyson Rawls wasn’t going to lose on his mother’s birthday.
Rawls made mom proud, muscling into the lane for a three-point play with 9.6 seconds left Saturday to push St. Georges to a hard-fought, 53-52 home victory over Woodbridge.
“With the time running down, I want the ball in my hands,” said Rawls, a senior guard who was first team All-State last season. “Basically, when I got the ball, they were playing tough D, and I lost the ball around the 3-point line. Got it back, saw a lane and just went to the basket.
“I know I’m stronger than most of my opponents, so I battled through the contact. I’m just thanking God for the layup going in. It was a tough shot, but it went in.”
Rawls also made the free throw for the go-ahead point, and the fourth-ranked Hawks (10-4) made one more stop to foil the Blue Raiders (10-2). A jump ball was called with 1.1 seconds remaining, giving Woodbridge an inbounds play under the basket. Kejon Mosley cut into the lane and got an off-balance shot off, but it bounced off the back of the rim.
“It was a playoff atmosphere,” said St. Georges coach Rod Griffin, who guided the Hawks into the DIAA championship game before losing to Sanford last year. “They brought a lot of fans from down south. You need these kinds of games as you move toward the playoffs, and I think our guys showed a lot of character.”
St. Georges was flying high early, scoring the first seven points. Sophomore guard Nah’Shon Hyland reeled off 11 points – including two 3-pointers – in the first quarter as the Hawks built a 20-12 lead.
“We got out in transition,” Griffin said. “We played really good help defense, and in that regard, once we started changing our defenses it threw them off.”
But the Blue Raiders held the Hawks scoreless for the first four minutes of the second quarter, pulling within 20-17 on a 3-pointer by Mosley and long jumper by Brandon Palmer. Woodbridge continued to gain momentum, taking a 27-26 lead into halftime after Mosley’s steal and layup.
“We came out a little flat,” Blue Raiders coach Julius Cannon said. “Usually we’re the ones who come out aggressive, but we didn’t. We just had to gather ourselves. This is probably the toughest game we’ve played all season… Once we settled down, I think we did fine.”
The Blue Raiders scored the first seven points of the third quarter, stretching their lead to 34-26 on Cornell Corbin’s fast-break layup. The Hawks battled back, and Rawls’ free throws tied it at 39 heading into the fourth quarter.
“We let our intensity go down, and they were very relentless when it came to going after the boards and hustle plays,” Griffin said of the Blue Raiders. “… Once they got confidence, you saw a change in the game.”
Woodbridge surged ahead again, as Corbin’s fallaway jumper capped an 11-5 run for a 50-44 lead with 4:26 to play. St. Georges answered with six straight, and tied it at 50 on Hyland’s free throws at the 1:02 mark. Hassan Corbin’s layup with 28 seconds left gave Woodbridge a 52-50 advantage and set up Rawls’ heroics.
“Oh my goodness, what a play,” Griffin said. “… I had two timeouts. I’m trying to decide do I call a timeout, or do I go with what we taught them? Fortunately, I trusted my intuition and I let him go.”
Rawls and Hyland each scored 21 points for St. Georges. Hassan Corbin led Woodbridge with 21, and Cornell Corbin added 12.
Contact Brad Myers at bmyers@delawareonline.com. Follow on Twitter: @BradMyersTNJ
Michael McCants of St. Georges Technical takes a foul shot in boys basketball at St. Georges Technical High School in Middletown on Saturday afternoon.
Nah’Shon Hyland of St. Georges Technical drives the ball down the court between heavy Woodbridge defense in boys basketball at St. Georges Technical High School in Middletown on Saturday afternoon.
Nah’Shon Hyland of St. Georges Technical takes the ball to the net in boys basketball at St. Georges Technical High School in Middletown on Saturday afternoon.
Brandon Palmer of Woodbridge takes a jump shot in boys basketball at St. Georges Technical High School in Middletown on Saturday afternoon.
Tristan Guild of St. Georges Technical tries to pass the ball past the defense of Shymere Vessels of Woodbridge in boys basketball at St. Georges Technical High School in Middletown on Saturday afternoon.
Brandon Palmer of Woodbridge takes the ball to the net in boys basketball at St. Georges Technical High School in Middletown on Saturday afternoon.
Brandon Palmer of Woodbridge takes the ball down the court past the defense of Prosper Tarley of St. Georges Technical in boys basketball at St. Georges Technical High School in Middletown on Saturday afternoon.
Nah’Shon Hyland (center) of St. Georges Technical takes the ball to the net between the defense of Cornell Corbin (left) and Shymere Vessels (right) of Woodbridge in boys basketball at St. Georges Technical High School in Middletown on Saturday afternoon.
Cornell Corbin of Woodbridge beats Voshon Wharton of St. Georges Technical to a rebound ball in boys basketball at St. Georges Technical High School in Middletown on Saturday afternoon.
Prosper Tarley of St. Georges Technical takes the ball to the net as Shymere Vessels of Woodbridge tries to defend in boys basketball at St. Georges Technical High School in Middletown on Saturday afternoon.
Nah’Shon Hyland of St. Georges Technical takes the ball down the court as Khalil Holliman-Letherwood of Woodbridge tries to defend in boys basketball at St. Georges Technical High School in Middletown on Saturday afternoon.
Ethen Brown of St. Georges Technical takes the ball to the net past the defense of Blaize Rayford of Woodbridge in boys basketball at St. Georges Technical High School in Middletown on Saturday afternoon.
Khalil Holliman-Letherwood of Woodbridge takes the ball to the net in boys basketball at St. Georges Technical High School in Middletown on Saturday afternoon.