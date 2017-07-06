Read this pro athlete's awesome response to a young fan

ILoveToWatchYouPlay.com is the preeminent website for parents of young athletes, offering resources, product suggestions, news and advice from the world’s most notable athletes, coaches, youth sports experts and organizations. Founded by sports broadcast veterans Alex Flanagan and Asia Mape, the site seeks to help parents find balance, gain an edge and stay sane in the increasingly competitive world of youth sports.

Do you remember who you idolized growing up? Did you ever write them a fan letter? I bet you never got a letter back like this one.

A friend of mine was absolutely ecstatic when her son received a reply from one of his sports heroes recently. She helped her 4th grader send a letter to professional Lacrosse player Max Seibald, knowing it was unlikely he would get a response. She was blown away when the Max not only wrote back, but thoughtfully answered every one of her son’s questions.

Hello Max,

My name is Evan, I am almost ten years old, and I play lacrosse middie for two teams in California. One of them is a competitive team that is almost year-round called the Rotten Cheeseburgers and the other team is an invitational team for all of San Diego. That team is called the San Diego Blues.

My coaches on the Blues assigned me the number 42 because they think you and I are alike. That made me feel really good because you are an amazing player. I watch your videos online.

I wanted to ask you a few questions. If you have time to answer them, that would be great.

What technique do you use to make your shot so fast? And is there a special way you like to string your head that helps? What head would you recommend for me? (I currently play with a Maverick Optik head with a Beach Front Lax shaft. I put StringKing mesh on it.) What is your favorite thing to do in the off-season? I like to play flag football, basketball, and race my BMX bike. What is your favorite dodge? I like the split dodge. I really want to play in college. What did you do to get into Cornell University? What is the best advice a coach has ever given you? I really like my coaches and want to be the best I can. Are you going to be in California anytime soon for a game? I would love to see you play a game.

Here’s an article about RC. A lot of us play on both teams, I’m the one on the far left, in the second row, holding my No. 1 finger up, next to my friend with long blond hair.

Evan

Click here to read Max’s response