There was little movement in the latest USA TODAY Sports/American Volleyball Coaches Association Super 25 volleyball rankings, and Reagan (San Antonio) remained the No. 1 team in the country.

Assumption (Louisville) moved up a spot to No. 2, and Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) dropped to No. 3.

Beyond that, there was no movement in the first 12 spots.

Only one new team entered the Super 25, as Torrey Pines (San Diego) enters at No. 16.