Reagan (San Antonio) takes over No. 1 spot in Super 25 volleyball rankings

Reagan (San Antonio), which has hovered near the top of the USA TODAY Sports/American Volleyball Coaches Association Super 25 volleyball rankings all season, has taken over the top spot.

Reagan is 33-1 and was No. 2 last week. Assumption (Louisville), which was formally No. 1, dropped a spot after losing against rival Sacred Heart.

Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) comes in at No. 3, followed by unbeaten Dorman (S.C.) and Rouse (Leander, Texas) rounds out the top five.

Five newcomers enter the rankings, led by No. 17 Santa Margarita (Calif.), who defeated No. 3 Mater Dei last week.