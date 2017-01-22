Rebirth of six-man football in S.D. could be on horizon

Small-town high school football in South Dakota is at a crossroads.

Despite the sport’s enduring community appeal, factors outside of these small schools’ control – namely dwindling enrollment and geographic challenges – have made it difficult, and in some cases impossible, for them to sustain a varsity program.

A dip in enrollment and lack of feasible co-op options forced Centerville High School to play a junior varsity schedule during the last two year cycle.

In response to these population realities faced by rural schools, Faith activities director Doug Schauer proposed a possible solution: Six-man football.

“We’re just looking down the road with our numbers going down,” he explained. “We’re trying to be proactive.”

Though still in the discovery stages, Schauer’s idea gained enough traction to warrant discussion at the football advisory committee meeting in November.

The advisory board directed SDHSAA staff to gauge interest through a confidential survey at the statewide athletic directors convention in March. Should it garner enough interest, a formal proposal to add a six-man football class for 2019 could reach the board of directors next spring.

“There are really some unique situations in South Dakota where the co-op or consolidation options just aren’t there,” SDHSAA assistant executive director John Krogstrand said. “There are teams that have played non-varsity football for a couple of years because they simply didn’t have the kids to do it. Maybe six-man football allows those kids the opportunity to continue to play, to allow some of those smaller schools an option.”

Considering the dramatic differences of the six-man game from its 11- and nine-man counterparts, Schauer’s proposal is a fairly radical one. But it’s not an entirely uncommon solution.

In 2016, five states had sanctioned six-man high school football: Colorado, Montana, New Mexico, Texas and Wyoming.

In December, the Nebraska School Activities Association decided to re-adopt the sport for 2018, with executive director Jim Tenopir expecting upwards of 30 schools to participate.

“I see that number increasing simply because if you’re a small school in Nebraska, it’s likely you’re getting smaller yet,” Tenopir said. “I just received a letter last week from one of our schools that plays eight-man football that they’re no longer going to be able to sponsor an eight-man team. So my guess is they’ll be transitioning in two years to six-man football.”

It’s that growing interest and acceptance of the six-man game – specifically in Nebraska – that helped spur conversations about bringing it back to South Dakota, where it was extremely popular in the 40s and 50s.

“In Nebraska, it really came in a similar fashion,” said Krogstrand, citing schools in the panhandle area that started playing six-man ball. “The popularity of six-man football within some smaller school districts in some of our bordering states has probably propelled the discussion forward a little bit more than it would have on its own.”

GEOGRAPHIC CHALLENGES

Introducing a new class of football could appeal to smaller South Dakota school districts that don’t view co-ops (joining with another district for certain sports) as a realistic solution to shrinking enrollments.

“Sometimes co-ops aren’t a real good option,” Gettysburg AD and nine-man football representative Vern Smith said. “It’s kind of looking at what could be a good solution for them in the future… (Six-man football) is basically one way for smaller schools to keep the sport.”

For many of the small schools, the nearest co-op option may be 30-45 miles away. That distance may seem relatively insignificant, but asking players to drive 70 miles a day for practice is a tall order.

Even in situations where there are opportunities for a partnership, a co-op is not always desirable. From a school’s standpoint, there’s navigating through the logistics of scheduling practices, and you’re guaranteed even fewer home games per season.

“I asked our football coach this fall if he would rather co-op or have a six-man football team of our own,” said Faith’s Schauer, whose closest co-op option is Dupree (24 miles away). “He said, ‘I’d rather have my own football team.’ That was my feeling, too. It’s not that co-ops are bad, but you kind of like to keep your team.”

Despite the downsides, there are instances when co-ops, especially at the nine-man level, can be mutually beneficial, as is the case for Freeman and Canistota.

Located just 24 miles apart, their new relationship will allow Freeman to bring back varsity football, and it helped Canistota offset a dip in its enrollment.

While there was a viable option for those two programs, Centerville was out on an island. Its location left it without any viable options: Beresford would have brought it up to 11-man ball, Irene-Wakonda would not have provided enough of a boost and Alcester-Hudson was too far away (35 miles).

Centerville’s situation

On paper, Centerville – like Freeman – represented a strong candidate for six-man football.

However, growth within its junior football program will allow the Tornadoes to field a full varsity squad next season.

“We’re actually swinging on back up with our enrollment,” activities director Doug Edberg said. “So, we’re hoping, realistically, that we wouldn’t have to look at that (six-man) option with the way our numbers are coming back.”

MAKING THE ARGUMENT

Though not known as a football power, the latest cycle proved to be especially challenging for Marty.

Two years ago, injuries forced the Braves to forfeit three games. By the time the season finale arrived in late October, Marty was down to just 11 players – and one of them was banged up during that game.

Understanding that a full varsity schedule was unrealistic for his program, activities director Galen Drapeau set up a four-game junior varsity slate for 2016. However, repercussions from the year prior still lingered and resulted in just seven players coming out for the team.

The Braves had to forfeit their entire season.

“The ones that were there at practice, I could just see it in their face that they didn’t want that,” said Drapeau, who says he spent over $5,000 on equipment before the season. “But I was like, What can we do? I couldn’t even put a middle school in there with them. It was horrible this year.”

Marty Indian High School

In order to field a full nine-man team, smaller schools are forced to play underclassmen who may not be ready for varsity action, leaving them even more susceptible to injury.

As Schauer put it, “It’s not much fun for a 115-pound kid to get hit by a 160-pound senior.”

“Sometimes you’re putting kids out there because you need nine people, but some of them shouldn’t be out there at the varsity level,” he added. “Besides the injury and safety part of it, you want these kids to have a good experience. If you get pounded on enough, you’re not going to come out the next year because it wasn’t just that much fun.”

For small schools like Marty and Faith, six-man football is an appealing alternative that comes with something of a hidden benefit – the potential to be more competitive.

Fewer players on the field means a coach can better maximize the small talent pool and, at least theoretically, have some depth.

“For South Dakota to move to six-man? That’d be awesome for us,” said Drapeau, who estimates that his program hasn’t won a game in at least five years. “I think we would excel in a six-man program. It’s more of a speed game than a power game.”

LOOKING AHEAD

Though Marty is a good representative of the case for six-man football, it also represents the primary challenge to bringing it to South Dakota for 2019. Are there enough interested schools to make it happen?

“Part of it comes down to scheduling,” Krogstrand said. “Are you going to have enough teams and are those teams going to be geographically located where you can make it work?”

The schools that have expressed explicit interest are located on opposite ends of the state, while a few other potential candidates found viable solutions to maintain their nine-man programs.

“I think it’s something in my opinion that’ll get pushed off,” Edberg said. “The schools that were on the border are able to co-op with someone to stay either nine-man or move up to 11-man.”

While six-man football in South Dakota for 2019 is probably a bit ambitious, that doesn’t mean the idea is dead. In fact, it could be seen as an inevitability.

“The trend for the smaller towns hasn’t been good as far as the enrollment going up,” Smith said. “It could be a good option for them in the future. We don’t know right now how many schools would be interested in, and that’s why the discussion got brought up.”

For his part, Schauer is just happy the conversations are being had.

“Where it goes from here, I don’t know,” he said. “I’m glad it’s gotten discussed. That’s how you get it started.”

