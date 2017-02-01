Receiver Jamire Calvin flips to Washington State, his third school since Jan. 7

U.S. Army All-American Jamire Calvin has changed his mind again.

Calvin signed with Washington State on Wednesday, his third school since Jan. 7.

Calvin from Cathedral (Los Angeles) was seemingly set to be a Nebraska commit but in the days before the Army Bowl, he had a change of heart. During the broadcast, Calvin committed to Oregon State.

He decommitted on Jan. 17 over what he said was something said to him by the coaching staff. He has declined to provide specifics. Calvin then committed to Nebraska last Friday.

But on signing day, he donned the Washington State hat and signed with the Cougars.

You can see his Periscope announcement here: