Record-setting girls basketball players have elevated Mid-Valley

This has been an unprecedented time for girls basketball teams in the Mid-Valley.

Never before have there been so many teams that have won state championships and placed at the state basketball tournaments.

In the past three years there were eight girls basketball teams that won state championships.

This year alone, there were 10 teams that won trophies at state tournaments, the most notable being Blanchet’s OSAA Class 3A state championship.

That’s because of a record-breaking group of players.

Whether it be Madison Hull’s extraordinary efforts to take Western Mennonite to a second-place finish, Shawnie Spink’s leadership that helped Dayton to its third state championship game in a row, Evina Westbrook’s outstanding all-around play that helped elevate South Salem to four straight state tournament trophies or Sophia Poole’s clutch play in Blanchet’s 3A state championship run, there were great players who did greater things this year.

This is the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Mid-Valley girls basketball team.

Three finalists from the group will be announced Sunday, March 19. Of the three finalists, one will be awarded the girls basketball player of the year at the June 6 Statesman Journal Awards at the Salem Convention Center.

FIRST TEAM

Madison Hull

School: Western Mennonite

Year: Senior

Position: Point guard

Height: 5-9

Statistics: Hull averaged 22.4 points, 15.4 rebounds, 4.6 steals and 3.3 assists per game.

Honors: First-team all-Tri-River Conference; Tri-River Conference player of the year; first-team all-Class 2A state tournament.

Sydney Hunter

School: McNary

Year: Senior

Position: Guard/post

Height: 6-1

Statistics: Hunter averaged 14 points, 12 rebounds, 2.5 steals and 1.7 assists per game.

Honors: First-team all-Greater Valley Conference.

Shawnie Spink

School: Dayton

Year: Junior

Position: Guard

Height: 5-6

Statistics: Spink averaged 16.9 points, 6 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 3.2 steals per game.

Honors: First-team all-West Valley League; West Valley League player of the year; first-team all-Class 3A state tournament.

Evina Westbrook

School: South Salem

Year: Senior

Position: Point guard

Height: 6-0.

Statistics: Westbrook averaged 25.1 points, 7.9 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 5.2 steals per game.

Honors: First-team all-Greater Valley Conference; Greater Valley Conference player of the year; first-team all-Class 6A state tournament; Gatorade Oregon girls basketball player of the year.

Halle Wright

School: Cascade

Year: Junior

Position: Point guard

Height: 6-0

Statistics: Wright averaged 18.8 points, 12.5 rebounds, 6.7 assists, 4.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game.

Honors: First-team all-Oregon West Conference; Oregon West Conference player of the year.

SECOND TEAM

Sydney Brown

School: Salem Academy

Year: Junior

Position: Forward

Height: 6-1

Statistics: Brown averaged 11.0 points, 7.4 rebounds, 3.3 blocks and 2.3 assists per game.

Honors: First-team all-PacWest Conference; PacWest Conference player of the year; first-team all-Class 3A state tournament.

Delaney Henery

School: West Salem

Year: Senior

Position: Guard

Height: 5-10

Statistics: Henery averaged 19 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.5 steals and 3.3 assists per game.

Honors: First-team all-Greater Valley Conference.

Dani Harley

School: South Salem

Year: Senior

Position: Wing

Height: 5-7

Statistics: Harley averaged 14.1 points, 2.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 2.1 steals per game.

Honors: First-team all-Greater Valley Conference.

Sophia Poole

School: Blanchet Catholic

Year: Senior

Position: Point guard

Height: 5-7

Statistics: Poole averaged 12.1 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.1 steals per game.

Honors: First-team all-PacWest Conference; first-team all-Class 3A state tournament.

Hailey Smisek

School: Silverton

Year: Senior

Position: Wing

Height: 5-3

Statistics: Smisek averaged 11.5 points, 3.7 steals and 2.3 rebounds per game.

Honors: First-team all-Mid-Willamette Conference; second-team all-Class 5A state tournament.

COACH

Ron Hittner

School: Blanchet

Year: Third

Team accomplishments: Blanchet went 24-3, was the co-PacWest Conference champion at 11-1 and came back from down 16 points in the final quarter to defeat two-time defending state champion Dayton 36-34 in the OSAA Class 3A state championship game for the program’s first state championship.

