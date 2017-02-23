Recruiting: Brandon Gray the next great Detroit Cass Tech WR?

Arguably the best wide receiver recruit in the state of Michigan for the class of 2018 is Brandon Gray of Detroit Cass Tech.

The 6-foot-5, 185-pound prospect has an impressive list of scholarships and should add more during the spring evaluation period.

With 14 scholarship scholarships already on the table, Gray is one of the more coveted players in the state for 2018. He is currently ranked the top receiver and No. 10 prospect overall in Michigan by Rivals.com for 2018. The majority of Mid-American Conference programs have already offered Gray a scholarship as have Power-Five programs such as Arkansas, Iowa State, Syracuse and Minnesota. Several other teams are closely evaluating him, including Big Ten programs Michigan State and Wisconsin. Gray has been to East Lansing on several occasions and is developing a familiarity with the program.

“The recruiting process is going well right now,” he said. “I’ve been talking to coaches trying to build relationships. I have talked to Michigan State coaches, Coach Salem and Coach Samuel. I like the Spartans; it’s a great school and a hometown school.”

Related:

Michigan State football is in limbo ahead of spring drills

Gray played for Southfield High School last fall, but he made the switch to powerhouse Cass Tech High School this winter. He said his transition to his new school has been smooth. Gray will be expected to step in and help make up for the loss of All-America wideout Donovan Peoples-Jones. Like Peoples-Jones, Gray has outstanding size and can be a matchup problem for smaller defensive backs.

Michigan State already has a commitment from four-star receiver Joseph Scates of Dunbar High School in Dayton, Ohio. The staff would like to add another big receiver to the class of 2018. The Spartans currently have an offer out to Texas product Tommy Bush and are closely evaluating Kory Taylor of Ohio, as well as Gray. All of the above players are listed at least 6 feet 4, if not taller. The Spartans staff will likely have Gray and some of his Cass Tech teammates on campus during March so they can take in sessions of spring practice

Though Gray is still learning about several of the programs that have offered him, especially with several coaching changes taking place, he is already formulating an idea of what he is looking for in a college.

“I want to make sure they have my field of education,” he said. “Building relationships with coaches and making sure the school fits my playing style.”

Gray will be attending several camps and combines this spring and that will give him an opportunity to showcase his skills. One of the big things coaches will want to see is his top speed. If Gray shows he has legitimate 4.6 speed in the 40-yard dash or better, expect his offer list to expand. Working out at Cass Tech, with and against other elite players, should help him improve.

Matt Dorsey is a recruiting analyst for SpartanMag.com and Rivals.com.

Download our Spartans Xtra app for free on Apple and Android devices!