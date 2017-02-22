Recruiting Column: He (or she) who hesitates is lost

USA TODAY High School Sports has a weekly column on the recruiting process. This isn’t about where just the top five-star athletes are headed but rather a guide to the process and the pitfalls for student-athletes nationwide from Fred Bastie, the owner and founder of Playced.com. Playced.com is an industry leader in college recruiting. Their technology based recruiting service identifies the right colleges for potential recruits to pursue and provides a recruiting system that is second to none for student athletes of all talent levels and ages.

I’ve been thinking about something for several weeks now. It’s really been bothering me. Every year, there are thousands of high school athletes who have the ability and desire to play in college, but they don’t. I couldn’t figure out why. Are they pursuing the wrong colleges? Maybe. Are academics limiting their choices? Possibly. Are they not being persistent enough? Probably.

While all of those are realistic possibilities, after thinking it through I’m certain that the real reason is: they hesitate. In spite of the fact that they have no college options, they continue to wait for something good to happen. They justify that hesitation by convincing themselves they are just too busy, they don’t know what to say, and/or they believe that eventually the college coaches will come to their senses and suddenly show up at their games. While I understand all those reasons (excuses), none of them are acceptable if you really want to be a college athlete.

The old saying that “he who hesitates is lost” is very true when it comes to college recruiting. If you wait too long to get off the couch and find your college scholarship, you’ll end up as the star of your intramural team, but that won’t get you a scholarship. To deal with this “hesitation factor” you need to understand why you are hesitating, the consequences of hesitating and how to overcome it. Here’s my take on those issues.

Why athletes hesitate

There are many reasons why high school athletes are reluctant to proactively pursue a college scholarship. Here’s the top 6 along with my reaction to each:

You created a profile on a recruiting site and believe that will get you recruited. An online resume can be useful, but just because you have one certainly doesn’t mean college coaches will find you. You don’t believe college coaches want to hear from you. Last year we surveyed college coaches at all levels on recruiting. The results were eye-opening and one of the most telling responses was that 100% of college coaches want to hear from prospective student-athletes. Not most college coaches, not 90% of college coaches, 100% of college coaches prefer to hear directly from student-athletes. You don’t know which coaches to contact or what to say. I know it’s uncomfortable to email, call or talk to someone you don’t know, but if college coaches don’t know you exist then your chances for a scholarship drop pretty dramatically. If you don’t know which coaches to contact, you really need an honest, objective evaluation of your abilities. You think your current coach will find your scholarship. It’s not your coach’s job to find your scholarship. They can help, but it’s really up to you. You don’t want to say or do the wrong thing with a college coach. Don’t worry about saying the wrong thing. College coaches are humans, just like you and me. Be yourself! That will pay off! You’ve got a lot of homework. Really? Stay up 15 minutes later three nights a week.

We all procrastinate, that’s a given. It’s easy to tell yourself ‘I’ll get to that tomorrow’ or ‘I just don’t have time right now,’ but you only have a limited amount of time to find your college home. Your window of opportunity closes a little more as each day passes. If college coaches aren’t contacting you, then you really can’t afford to hesitate.

The consequences of hesitating

Every decision you make has consequences. If you don’t study, your grades will suffer. If you speed, you’ll probably get a ticket. And if you hesitate in the college recruiting process, the consequences could be one of many. Here are the ones I can think of and my comments to each.

College rosters fill up quickly, especially at the Division I level. Most sports have a limited number of scholarships and they can be claimed early. If you wait, even if the coaches like you, they may not have room for you. You will be at a competitive disadvantage with every other athlete in your sport that started before you did. This might be too obvious to even mention, but if it describes you, you better get started now! You might run out of time. The college recruiting process takes some effort. You have to identify the colleges you want to pursue, check the admission requirements and reach out to the coaching staff. Those things don’t happen overnight and if you wait until you’re a senior, you might not have time to cram it all in. Being late to the party just doesn’t look good to a college coach. If you wait until your senior year and you don’t have any options, don’t you think a coach might think “I wonder what’s wrong with him/her?” Also, won’t they know you’re desperate? Neither one helps your bargaining strategy. Your options will be limited. If you procrastinate, you may have to sign with a school that isn’t at the top of your list.

How to overcome hesitation

The best way to overcome the tendency to hesitate is to simply quit making excuses. Here are my thoughts on what might help motivate you.

There’s no reason to be intimidated by a college coach. College coaches just want to get to know you as a player and a person. They understand and appreciate your desire to continue your athletic career. The downside of procrastinating can be pretty bad. If college coaches don’t know who you are, the chances of them “finding” you are pretty slim unless you help move the needle. If you don’t, your playing days may end soon. Understand that not all the college coaches you contact will respond. Don’t take this personally. Their roster might be full, they may not have a need at your position, or they might have missed your correspondence. Make an adjustment and move on. What’s the worst that can happen? If you reach out to college coaches and they don’t reply or don’t take your phone call, who cares? It’s really not that big a deal. Either try them again or move on to the next option.

Here’s the deal

I am convinced that the biggest reason many athletes don’t play in college is because they hesitate on getting the process started. Again, he (or she) who hesitates in college recruiting is lost. To put it another way, don’t put off for tomorrow what you should have done the day before yesterday.