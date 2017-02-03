Recruiting Column: Interview with Concordia University, St. Paul volleyball coach Brady Starkey

USA TODAY High School Sports has a weekly column on the recruiting process. This isn’t about where just the top five-star athletes are headed but rather a guide to the process and the pitfalls for student-athletes nationwide from Playced.com. This week’s article is written by Ross Hawley, the president of the company. Playced.com is an industry leader in college recruiting. Their technology based recruiting service identifies the right colleges for potential recruits to pursue and provides a recruiting system that is second to none for student-athletes of all talent levels and ages.

How many national championships does a program need to win to be considered one of greatest of all-time? Three? Four? Five? I think we can all agree that any team, regardless of the sport, that can boast of that many national titles is certainly worthy of being in the conversation. So, where does that leave Concordia University, St. Paul? This past December, the Golden Bear volleyball team claimed its eighth NCAA Division II national championship in program history. You read that right: eight! And if that doesn’t “wow” you enough, all of those eight titles have come since the 2003 season.

This week, I sat down with the coach that has engineered the greatest NCAA Division II program of all time. I wanted to discuss the world of college recruiting with Coach Brady Starkey. Here is what he had to say.

Q: How can a recruit get your attention?

A: The best way for a potential recruit to get our attention is for them to personally email us themselves. We get a lot of emails from recruiting services. Usually half of those end up in our spam box and they typically get deleted. We want a kid who addresses us personally, has done a little homework on our program and university and includes those specifics in their email.

Q: What is your advice to a recruit interested in CSP who you have not yet identified?

A: With a little work, they can make their own recruiting page with all their relevant academic and athletic info. Then, all we would need is a short highlight video included with that info in an email. I feel like parents waste a lot of money on recruiting services, instead of easily handling some of that stuff on their own by putting in a little work themselves. That said, when putting together a highlight video, make sure to showcase your strengths immediately, so you can get our attention right off the bat. Some potential athletes send full matches out to us and don’t understand that we don’t have the time to watch a full match, trying to pick out the good plays that they make. If we see some of your best plays and we are interested after that, then we will definitely want to get out and watch you play in person. If we can’t do that, then we would ask for some video of you playing in a full match.

Q: Physical talent aside, what does the ideal recruit look like for CSP?

A: We want recruits that have it together, that are on top of their academics and that are intelligent on and off the court. We want players that are the hardest workers possible and that will go the extra mile in everything that they do in life. When I talk to their club coach or high school coach, I want to hear that they are easily coached and they are the type of player that truly wants to keep improving. We want confident players who know they are talented, but also realize that they still can get better. We want our players to want to get the most out of their abilities and the most out of their teammates’ abilities. In fact, we will pass on a talented kid if they are a high-drama kid that coaches have a hard time saying good things about. You have to be the kind of player who will add to the culture of our team in a positive way and help maintain the culture that our athletes have created over the years.

Q: What is your advice to parents and student-athletes going through the recruiting process?

A: As a parent, I fully understand how hard it is to let go of the things your kids are involved in. That said, this is one of those times that I think it’s best for the parents to do just that. I think it’s best for the kids and the parents, alike. The last thing that we want is to receive is an email from a parent on behalf of their kid. When I receive an email from a parent, I know that the athlete is not really invested in the recruiting process yet, or maybe isn’t quite mature enough to start the process. We’re looking for athletes that will take charge of things themselves. We want to communicate with them and have actual conversations with them, not their parents. Obviously, parents are very important in the decision-making process and should be a good sounding board for their kids. But, this is time to let go and have your child communicate with us. When it comes time to finally make the decision, talk things over as a family and figure out what the best situation will be.

Often times, we have recruits come on a visit with their parents, only to have the parents dominate the conversation by answering our questions for their kids. As most coaches do, we direct our questions to the recruits and frequently we have parents that just can’t help themselves and answer for their kids. In those moments, all we want is to hear from the recruits and how they actually feel about things. We will have questions for the parents as well and we will give you plenty of time to tell us about your kids. But during those moments, let your kid do their thing!

Q: What does it take to win a National Championship?

A: The obvious answer includes the things that everyone understands: talent, a strong culture, selfless players, strong coaching, hard work and some very strong determination. The thing that I tell people when I’m asked this question is always the thing that I can tell goes in one ear and out the other! And, that’s not making the moment bigger than it really is. When you put such a large tag on something, it’s hard to compete at a level high enough to win the biggest matches. So, we make a concerted effort to not make things bigger than they are. We really just try to get our players to go out, have fun and compete. Good things will happen as a result of that.

At CSP, we don’t give any long pep talks of what this will mean for the program, your friends, your family and all the other pressures that other coaches might put on their teams. We just tell them to go have fun, compete and whatever happens, happens. That’s really all they can do as players. When they try to do more than they are capable of doing, they usually fail. But if they just go play and make things as normal as possible, they will have a better shot of having the success that they all want so badly. Nothing earth-shattering, but something that we have tried to do with all of our teams, over the years, and it seems to help keep them as composed as they can be in some of the biggest moments.