Recruiting Column: Interview with Mary Hardin-Baylor football coach Pete Fredenburg

University of Mary Hardin-Baylor head coach Pete Fredenburg is one of the most respected men in college football. It’s not because of all the winning he’s done, which includes the 2016 NCAA Division III national championship. It’s not because he’s won more coach of the year awards than I can even list. And it’s not because he’s from the great state of Texas! The reason Coach Fredenburg is among the best in the game is because he loves his players, he loves his coaches, he loves the game of football and he goes about his business with pure humility and class.

I had the great privilege of sitting down this week with Coach Fredenburg to pick his brain on the college recruiting process. Here is what he had to say.

Q: How do you and your staff identify recruits?

A: You know, recruiting is a never-ending part of the job for college coaches. Whether we hear about a guy from a high school coach or we notice a guy in a camp setting, we are always looking for quality young men to bring on campus. For our program specifically, the satellite camps we run across the state of Texas have been a tremendous resource for us. We try to hit every region in the state so that we can not only evaluate as many players as possible, but so that the communities within those regions can see who we are. So much of recruiting has to do with making the high school athletes aware of our program and what we are all about.

Additionally, much of the identification process has to do with the needs of our program, both from a roster standpoint and from a character standpoint. We spend an incredible amount of time not just looking at the physical attributes of a player, but also the character of a young man. There’s nothing more important to us, as we build a football team, than to really pay attention to the chemistry of our team. That’s not something you can see or touch; it’s something you can feel. It’s finding the kids that care about each other, their coaches and their university. I really credit our coaches for bringing in such amazing young men, year-in-an-year-out.

Q: What is your advice to a recruit interested in your program who you have not yet identified?

A: Getting a personal letter or a note from a player makes a huge impression on me. A personal note from a player’s coach makes a huge impression on me. That said, when I get something from a recruiting service on a player, it doesn’t make near the impression on me. I just have a lot of respect for a youngster or his coach that takes the time to show our program some effort. It makes me want to show them the same type of effort. I feel it’s something they deserve.

Q: NCAA Division III schools do not offer athletic scholarships. Does that have a negative effect on your recruiting efforts?

A: Absolutely not. We recruit here just like we did when I was at the Division I level. Each one of our coaches has an area they are assigned to and we get in those areas and see as many players as we can. When we have identified a guy that we are going to offer, we bring him on campus and show him what this program, this school and this community are all about. Because of the wonderful administration at UMHB, the experience our student-athletes have is first-class. From facilities, to travel, to where they eat and sleep, our athletes get an experience that’s second-to-none. What it comes down to is getting them on campus and letting them see what the quality of their existence would look like. Let’s show them the quality of our program. Because, once you’re here, the D I, D II or the D III label doesn’t matter. What matters is if you feel UMHB is the best place for you to go to school, play football and get a degree.

Q: Physical talent aside, what does the ideal recruit look like for your program?

A: You know it’s interesting; we spend so much time going to games and watching youngsters. What I find is that we spend just as much time watching them off the field, as we do on the field. We want to see what he’s doing when he’s not in the game. Is he engaged with his teammates and coaches? Does he accept the teaching in a learning environment? How does he handle himself when things aren’t going his way? Obviously, you can’t bypass the athleticism of a recruit. But what we really need to evaluate and what we really appreciate are the intangible qualities. It’s just so important for us to see that out of any young man that we bring into our program.

Q: What is your advice to parents of student-athletes going through the recruiting process?

A: Well, as a parent that went through this process with my children, I wanted my children to be treated fairly. I wanted them to be given an opportunity to be successful and I wanted them to be in a wholesome environment. I wanted them to be given the opportunity to get a quality education. Winning is obviously not everything, but I wanted my kids to have an opportunity to be a part of a winning program.

We tell the parents of our kids that their sons are going to be treated like our own sons. Certainly we push our guys, make them work hard and always give great effort. But we will never ask our players to do something we wouldn’t ask our own sons to do. The reason we have had the success that we have had at UMHB is because we literally love every one of our players. On that same note, our guys want to be coached, they want to do well and they have a drive to experience ultimate success, as a team. I think parents should have that expectation of any program their son is going to commit to.