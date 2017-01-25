Recruiting Column: The top 7 ways to gain a competitive advantage

USA TODAY High School Sports has a weekly column on the recruiting process. This isn’t about where just the top five-star athletes are headed but rather a guide to the process and the pitfalls for student-athletes nationwide from Fred Bastie, the owner and founder of Playced.com. Playced.com is an industry leader in college recruiting. Their technology based recruiting service identifies the right colleges for potential recruits to pursue and provides a recruiting system that is second to none for student athletes of all talent levels and ages.

If you’re the biggest, strongest, fastest, best player in your school district then your college recruiting process is going to be simple. You can sit back and wait for the scholarship offers to roll in the door. In fact, the top 2 percent of high school athletes will most likely be in that situation. That’s right, the top 2 percent. Let’s put that in perspective. If there are 150 upperclassmen in your district, then 3 of them don’t have to put forth much effort to find a scholarship. By my math, that leaves the other 147 athletes competing with thousands of other athletes across the country for the remaining college scholarship opportunities.

The good news is that there are thousands of college scholarships available, but you really need a competitive advantage to find the right one for you. You need something that separates you from the other athletes in your sport, something that will get you noticed by college coaches. When a college coach is deciding between you and several other athletes, there are a few things that will give you a “leg up” on the competition. Here are my top 7 ways you can create an advantage over your competition.

Focus on academics

If you don’t think academics matter in college athletics, think again. In fact, just last week we had an athlete miss out on scholarship money because of his GPA and test scores (and his were pretty good!). College coaches are looking for the whole package. They want good student-athletes that will be an asset to their program in every way. Tom Billeter, the basketball coach at Augustana University may have said it best when he told us, “GPA is a great indicator of work ethic and effort. It usually translates to the court.” When a college coach is trying to decide between two athletes of similar abilities he or she will go with the better student every time.

Ask your coach for an endorsement

An endorsement from your current coach can be the difference between a college coach being interested or moving on to the next recruit. Your current coach is the most credible source a college coach has with respect to your athletic abilities and character. At Playced, we talk to college coaches nearly every day and it is clear that your current coach’s opinion of you as a player and a student is critical. Mark Henninger, the football coach at Marian University probably said it best when he told us “Bottom line, the alpha and the omega of the list of people we trust regarding a recruit is the high school coach or high school coaches.”

Most coaches are happy to help their players make it to the next level, but if your coach is unwilling or unable to help, then it’s up to you to improvise. Ask an assistant coach, your skills coach, your select/club coach or even an opposing coach. This is one competitive advantage that will pay big dividends for you.

Create a highlight video

A clear, organized video highlighting your skills and athleticism will give you a significant advantage over every recruit that doesn’t have one. Your highlight video is likely to be the first time many college coaches have an opportunity to see you compete. Since you only get one chance at a first impression, your video is important, but you don’t have to spend a fortune creating one. Just follow the instructions on how to create an effective video included in our column last Monday.

Behave yourself on social media

In today’s world, most high school students spend more time tweeting, posting and sharing on social media than they do talking. For that reason alone college coaches not only use social media to communicate with players, but they also monitor the social media accounts of all the athletes they are interested in.

When a coach reviews the social media accounts of a potential athlete, they are looking for more than just inappropriate posts. They can learn a lot about you based on your behavior online. If gaining followers, likes or re-tweets is your priority, then those habits might take away from homework, practice and/or just being a kid. Finally, if it is apparent from your posts that you don’t get along with your coaches or teammates, that you dread practice or hate homework, that might be a sign for a college coach to steer away from you.

Being careful on your social media accounts will definitely give you a competitive advantage over all the athletes who are not (and that might be more athletes than you think).

Be realistic about your abilities

Being realistic about your abilities is the most difficult part of the college recruiting process for most athletes. Athletes who aren’t realistic generally have a very frustrating recruiting experience. Pursuing the wrong schools is a recipe for disaster.

The college recruiting process for most athletes is like a job search. You have to find colleges that are a match for your abilities and then you have to contact them. In a job search, if you have a degree in accounting, you probably shouldn’t apply for a job as a nuclear physicist. The same is true in college recruiting. Don’t send your highlight video to the Clemson coaching staff unless you are certain you can compete at that level and don’t contact the Harvard coaches if your grades and test scores are just “pretty good”. If you can be realistic about the right colleges to pursue, you will have a distinct advantage over almost all of the other recruits in your sport.

Be persistent

The most persistent athletes are the ones that experience the most success. Being persistent in the college recruiting process doesn’t mean sending out a few emails and waiting for college coaches to start calling. You have to understand that for most athletes the recruiting process is a numbers game. The more colleges you contact, the better your chances to find a scholarship. Don’t get discouraged, don’t take rejection personally and learn to how to adjust to feedback from college coaches. I have never known a persistent athlete who hasn’t been able to find a spot on a college roster.

Be willing to do whatever it takes

You have to be willing to do whatever it takes to get a coach’s attention. Send an email, connect on twitter, introduce yourself at a camp, or pick up the phone and make a call. I realize that calling a college coach sounds intimidating, but it might be the only way you get his or her attention. Let’s face it, you’re probably going to get voicemail anyway so leaving a short, polite message should be pretty easy. That said, you better be prepared just in case they answer.

Here’s the deal

If you’re not a 5-Star recruit then you need to separate yourself from the pack. Each of the above items will give you a competitive advantage in your recruiting journey. If you have all 7, you should have a successful recruiting experience.