Recruiting: Dearborn Divine Child QB Theo Day commits to Michigan St.

EAST LANSING – Michigan State landed the quarterback it wanted for its next recruiting class tonight.

Theo Day from Dearborn Divine Child announced via Twitter on Sunday night that he has committed to coach Mark Dantonio’s program for 2018.

The 6-foot-5, 197-pound Day is a three-star recruit according to 247Sports.com, Rivals.com and Scout.com. He took an unofficial visit to MSU today for the Spartans’ basketball win over No. 15 Wisconsin and told 247Sports.com that he committed to Dantonio in person.

“I love it up there,” Day told the Free Press in November. “Michigan State is a great university and clearly has a great football program. I’ve grown up watching Michigan State so I’ve always thought highly of them.”

Day had offers from Minnesota, Boston College, Central Michigan, Toledo, Kentucky and Western Kentucky. He led Divine Child to its first regional title since 1985 and was 51-for-77 for 702 yards and nine TDs in four playoff games. He guided the Falcons to a 10-3 finish and a spot in the Division 3 state semifinals.

MSU typically signs one quarterback per recruiting class. Brian Lewerke, a redshirt sophomore, is expected to be the starter this fall but will have competition from senior Damion Terry. Messiah deWeaver took a redshirt last season, and Rocky Lombardi will be a freshman this fall.

Day is the Spartans’ fourth commitment for the 2018 class, the first in-state. MSU already has three four-star recruits from Ohio lined up for 2018: defensive back Xavier Henderson and tight end Trenton Gillison from Pickerington Central and wide receiver Joseph Scates from Dayton Dunbar.

Scates, however, reportedly visited Alabama over the weekend and picked up an offer from the Crimson Tide and former MSU coach Nick Saban.

Tugs watch: MSU basketball recruiting target and Saginaw native Brian “Tugs” Bowen took an unofficial visit to Arizona on Saturday for the Wildcats’ game against UCLA. There remains no timeline for the 6-foot-7 senior swingman from La Lumiere School in Indiana to make his college selection between MSU, Arizona, Creighton, North Carolina State and Texas. He has taken official visits to those five, but also listed UCLA as a sixth option without having officially visited.

Bowen is a five-star recruit who is ranked No. 12 in the nation by ESPN, No. 16 by 247Sports.com and No. 19 by both Rivals.com and Scout.com. He visited MSU for the Michigan game on Jan. 29.

