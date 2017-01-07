Recruiting: Four-star OT Chuck Filiaga commits to Michigan football

SAN ANTONIO, Texas Michigan added an incredibly important piece to its 2017 recruiting puzzle on Saturday when four-star offensive tackle Chuck Filiaga (6 feet 6, 335 pounds) chose the Wolverines over Oklahoma and Nebraska at the Army All-American Bowl in San Antonio.

Tackle is the staff’s biggest position of need in this class, and Filiaga gives them a much needed star at the position who could potentially play early at one of the outside spots.

Credit in Filiaga’s recruitment goes to Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, who took over the primary duties in recruiting the Aledo (Tx.) star over the last month of their relationship. Filiaga told Wolverine247 on Tuesday he knew what school he would choose Saturday and expanded on his interest in the Michigan program.

“Coach Harbaugh has made me a huge priority,” Filiaga said. “He’s wanted to know if I am a team guy and not a ‘fame and fortune’ type of player, and that fits me perfectly. I have stayed quiet during my recruitment because I’m not big into the attention and would prefer to help my team, focus on my goals and hone my craft as an offensive lineman.”

With Filiaga now committed, Michigan has 27 verbal commitments in their 2017 class, including six prospects on the offensive line. The Wolverines’ class is ranked fourth in the 247Sports team recruiting rankings behind Alabama, Ohio State and Georgia.

