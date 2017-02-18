Recruiting mailbag: Will Brian Bowen pick MSU? Can U-M still get Bamba?

Is Michigan basically out of the running for Mo Bamba? — Alex

I won’t say they are out of the running, but I do think it’s fair to say that Michigan is a distant third behind Kentucky and Duke for the Mo Bamba sweepstakes. Kentucky has been my pick here all along, however, Bamba is expected to visit Duke at the end of the month. That visit could potentially sway his decision. Either way, while I’d love to see Michigan make a giant splash here and land the 6-11 Bamba, this one of going to come down to Duke and Kentucky.

Is MSU using the Dakich thing to distract from issues there now? — Tony

No. When a Hall of Fame coach begins a press conference with calling out an ESPN personality for insulting his school and their education system, that is news. I thought fellow Freep writer Chris Solari did an outstanding job of covering the Dakich saga. I also think he’s done an outstanding job with covering the ongoing investigation into the alleged sexual assault involving Michigan State football players, which I believe is what you’re referring to in your question. It’s very challenging to cover a topic like that when you have limited information and limited resources at your disposal. In no way, shape or form was the Dakich news a cover to distract from current issues going on at MSU.

Where do you think Brian Bowen goes? — AJ

This is one of the strangest recruitments I have covered in recent memory, AJ. Early on in the process, I felt like MSU was the clear leader for Bowen and everyone else was far behind. Then Arizona emerged as the leader, while Creighton and MSU seemed to be trailing. Following Bowen’s visit to East Lansing, everything I heard was positive and it felt like MSU was right back in contention for Bowen’s services. Then, this week, rumors begin to surface that Creighton had taken the lead. You know what that tells me? No one truly knows where Bowen will end up, expect Bowen himself. He is expected to announce his decision within the next two weeks. I believe MSU has as good a chance at landing him right now as anyone. One thing is for sure: His announcement is going to make one school very happy.

If Arizona and Creighton are rumored to be favorites for Brian Bowen, why does MSU still lead the Crystal Ball then? — Kaiser

Ah yes, the infamous crystal ball. Here’s a little inside secret about the crystal ball that may burst your bubble: It’s not always right. When looking at the crystal ball, the key is to focus on the most recent predictions and which way those predictions are trending. There are predictions in Bowen’s crystal ball that go as far back as 2013. If you look at the most recent crystal ball predictions for Bowen, there are two for Arizona in 2017, and two for Michigan State.

Who will be Michigan’s starting quarterback in 2017? — Bleu

Wilton Speight. I actually thought Speight was better than expected this past season. People tend to forget that he led Michigan to a perfect 9-0 record before getting hurt at Iowa. Also, keep in mind that the Wolverines are replacing eight starters on offense. Having a quarterback with experience guiding such a young offense is vital to Michigan’s success in 2017.