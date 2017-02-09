Recruiting: Michigan State eyeing Cass Tech LB Square for 2018

Detroit Cass Tech linebacker DeAndre Square continues to emerge as one of the top recruits for Michigan State for the class of 2018.

MSU is already focused on several 2018 prospects they see as having the ability to be impact players. The Spartans offered Square a scholarship early in the process, following a strong showing at MSU’s camp last summer. Last weekend, he was on campus as part of a junior day function as the Spartans staff continues to build rapport.

“Yes, I was there and the visit was great,” Square said. “I talked to Coach (Mark) Dantonio and Coach (Curtis) Blackwell. They said I am a great player and playmaker.

“I always like Michigan State. I like everything in general about the program.”

Square is one of the top rated prospects in the state of Michigan for the class of 2018. He already has an impressive list of scholarships that includes MSU, Iowa, Wisconsin, LSU, Minnesota and Missouri. Rivals.com ranks him the No. 27 outside linebacker in the nation and the No. 11 player in Michigan for 2018. He was selected the linebacker MVP of the Rivals Camp Series that was held last spring.

Cass Tech is one of the top producing schools in the nation and Michigan State has made it a priority to recruit players from the school. The Spartans landed safety Demetric Vance in 2016 and offensive lineman Jordan Reid signed last week. The staff would like to make it three years running with an elite player like Square from this outstanding program.

“I am really cool with Jordan Reid,” Square said of the Cass Tech lineman headed to East Lansing.

As for Square’s immediate future: “I do not have any visit planned as of now.”

Square is already developing a good idea of what he is looking for in a program. He understands that most of the schools he is hearing from are strong programs with outstanding coaching staffs, facilities and academics.

“Which school do I fit in the best at,” he said. “Which school I am needed the most and which school shows me that they are interested in me the most.”

Square is a Plan A recruit for MSU and the staff will likely invite him up to East Lansing for spring practice and the Green and White Game. Michigan always have a strong presence at Cass Tech, but at this point they have yet to offer Square.

Matt Dorsey is a recruiting analyst for SpartanMag.com and Rivals.com.