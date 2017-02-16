Recruiting: Michigan State football looking at Milan lineman

It is an outstanding year for offensive line talent in the state of Michigan and Michael Furtney of Milan High School is a big reason why. The 6-foot-5, 282-pound prospect has a long list of scholarship offers and could add to that in the near future. Furtney was in East Lansing this past weekend for an unofficial visit and I was able to speak with him and get the latest details on his recruitment.

After focusing on interior line prospects in the class of 2017, Michigan State is looking for offensive tackles for the class of 2018. Furtney has the size and athleticism to play inside or outside at the next level and that has made him one of the most sought after prospect in the Great Lakes State. Furtney currently has 21 scholarship offers on the table which includes Power-Five programs such as Wisconsin, Minnesota, Missouri, Indiana, Iowa State, Virginia, Syracuse and Vanderbilt.

“The process has been amazing,” Furtney said. “I’ve been very blessed to be offered by so many great schools and awesome coaches. I went to Michigan State this past weekend and already have a visit planned to Indiana on 2/25. I’m going back to Michigan State on 2/26. I have a really busy weekend planned. I am going to Vanderbilt, Mizzou, Iowa State, Minnesota, and Wisconsin. All starting on Thursday and we will return home on Monday evening.”

The fact that the Michigan State staff wants him back on campus in the next few weeks is a strong indication he is someone they are very interested in. I asked Furtney about his thoughts on Michigan State and the possibility of receiving a scholarship.

“Growing up in Michigan, I am a Spartan fan,” he said. “Since Coach (Mark) Dantonio was not on campus this past weekend, they asked me to come back on the 26th so I would be able to have a face to face with him. I don’t know what that means but I would definitely jump at a chance to sit and talk with Coach Dantonio.”

While Dantonio is the one who ultimately makes the call of what players receive a scholarship offer, the feedback he receives from the offensive line coach is critical in the process. While in East Lansing this weekend, Furtney was able to build additional rapport with position coach Mark Staten.

“I had a great conversation with Coach Staten,” Furtney said. “He’s an awesome guy. He liked how physical I play, as well as being very technical.”

Furtney has several things going for him that should improve his chances of being offered by MSU. He is an outstanding student, a critical aspect for quality offensive line play. He also plays on the defensive line as well. The Spartans’ staff likes players that have the athletic ability to play on both sides of the ball. Current offensive line starters such as Brian Allen, David Beedle and Cole Chewins all excelled on both sides of the ball in high school.

Matt Dorsey is a recruiting analyst for SpartanMag.com and Rivals.com.