Recruiting: Michigan State offers versatile in-stater Jaylan Franklin

One of the most versatile prospects in Michigan for the football recruiting class of 2018 is Jaylan Franklin of Gibraltar Carlson. The 6-foot-4, 205-pounder was in East Lansing last weekend and received some good news.

Franklin is rated a three-star prospect and the the No. 35 “athlete” recruit in the nation by rivals.com. His ranking could move higher in the coming months, as he gets a chance to showcase his skills at regional camps and combines.

Franklin has scholarship offers from Michigan State, Iowa State, Northwestern, Minnesota, Kentucky, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Cincinnati and a host of Mid-American Conference programs.

He has been to Michigan State on numerous occasions and has developed a solid rapport with the coaching staff. Coach Mark Dantonio offered him a scholarship during last weekend’s visit.

“It was another great visit,” he said. “Got to see everything again and went to practice. At practice, coach Dantonio pulled my mom and I aside and told me, and we just broke down. It’s still running back through my head. I will never forget that moment.”

I asked Franklin whether he gave any thought to committing to MSU, which has four players pledged for 2018, and what he is looking for in a school.

“We talked, and I’m not ready yet,” he said. “I need to think about everything some more before I make such a big decision. No. 1 is am I comfortable there? Can I live there for four years? The schooling is also important. Does it have what I want to major in? Will the school help me get better as a player and as a person overall?”

Franklin starred on both sides of the ball for Carlson last season. Playing quarterback on offense, he threw for 964 yards and ran for 779. On defense, he racked up 86 tackles and 10 sacks. He also plays basketball for the Marauders and could play multiple positions in college football. The Spartans see him as an outside linebacker or a pass-rushing defensive end.

Franklin says he also is hearing from Michigan, Penn State, Notre Dame and Florida State.

Matt Dorsey is a recruiting analyst for spartanmag.com and rivals.com.