Recruiting: Michigan trending with 3 prospects after recent visits

Michigan hosted a handful of 2018 football recruits over the weekend, including the state’s top-ranked prospect in Traverse City offensive lineman Ryan Hayes and the nation’s top-ranked tight end prospect in Lindenhurst, N.Y., four-star Jeremy Ruckert.

Michigan’s class in 2018 is expected to be much smaller than in 2016 and 2017, which will lead to a concentration on the top targets.

These three prospects are now trending to the Wolverines according to the 247Sports Crystal Ball forecasts:

• Traverse City West OL Ryan Hayes: Hayes is ranked 90th in the nation and visited Ann Arbor for the first time Sunday. He told Wolverine247 that his visit “vastly exceeded” his expectations and that Michigan made a “big move” in his recruitment. It’s believed that his recruitment will come down to Michigan, Notre Dame and Michigan State. The Wolverines now lead his 247Sports Crystal Ball, with 75% of the predictions.

• Grand Rapids Catholic OL Jalen Mayfield: Mayfield visited Ann Arbor on Thursday and received a scholarship offer from Jim Harbaugh and staff. Like Hayes, Mayfield is an undersized tackle, in terms of weight, who possesses elite athleticism for his size and projects as an athletic tackle. At the time of the offer, Mayfield was committed to Minnesota and P.J. Fleck, but since has reopened his recruitment. He is considered a strong lean toward the Wolverines, and his Crystal Ball has 11 predictions — all in favor of Michigan.

• Atlanta Westlake cornerback Myles Sims: Sims visited Ann Arbor last weekend and also appears to be trending toward the Wolverines. Wolverine247 has been reporting for months that Sims is the staff’s top target at the cornerback position. There is a possibility that he makes his college decision sooner rather than later, and Michigan has both 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions in its favor.

