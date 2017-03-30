Recruiting notes: Vermont dips into Indiana again

Catching up on a few recruiting notes this week:

>> Vermont dipped into the state again this week and plucked a commitment from Lawrence North senior Ra Kpedi, a 6-9 forward who averaged 10 points and 11 rebounds this season. Kpedi, a second team IndyStar Super Team selection, had previous offers from Ball State, IUPUI, Monmouth, New Orleans and Northern Kentucky, among others.

Vermont, which reached the NCAA tournament this year and finished 29-6, has had success recruiting the state in recent years. Dre Wills (Ben Davis) was a senior on this year’s team and Evansville Harrison grads Ernie Duncan (redshirt sophomore) and Everett Duncan (sophomore) and Columbus North grad Josh Speidel (freshman) are all Indiana natives. Carmel’s Zach McRoberts was also a Vermont recruit in the 2014 class who later transferred to Indiana.

>> Warren Central’s Mack Smith, something of an unproven player going into his senior season, committed to Eastern Illinois this week. Smith, who averaged 19.5 points and shot 44 percent from the 3-point line in leading Warren Central to the Metropolitan Interscholastic Conference title, was named first team IndyStar Super Team.

>> Hamilton Southeastern senior Jack Davidson committed to Wabash College. Davidson, a senior guard, averaged 12.3 points and shot 54 percent from the 3-point line (45-for-83) this season. Davidson’s HSE teammate, Connor Rotterman, is also committed to Wabash.

>> Expect to see Miami of Ohio recruiting the area in the immediate future. Jack Owenswas named the new coach at Miami this week after nine years as an assistant at Purdue, including the past six as associate head coach to Matt Painter. I can’t think of another coach I’ve seen more often in the past nine years on the recruiting trail than Owens, who has strong ties to the city as a 1995 graduate of Washington High School. John Cooper was fired as Miami’s coach after posting a 59-100 record in five seasons. The RedHawks haven’t been to the NCAA tournament since 2007.