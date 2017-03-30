Recruiting: Prospects visiting Michigan State for spring game

Saturday will be one of the most important recruiting days of the year for Michigan State football coach Mark Dantonio and his staff. The Spartans will have multiple 2018 recruits visiting campus.

Here are the headliners (all hold a scholarship offer from MSU):

OL Jacob Isaia of Las Vegas Bishop Gorman

Other offers of note: BYU, UTAH and UCLA.

The skinny: Isaia is the grandson of Spartan legend Bob Apisa and has been on campus multiple times. The Spartans have been recruiting him for several years and have been able to watch his development. The 6-foot-3, 272-pounder recently had one of the best performances at a regional Nike Camp. Bishop Gorman was the No. 1-ranked prep team in the nation last year, so Isaia is used to competing with and against elite talent. The Spartans certainly would like him to jump-start their offensive line recruiting for 2018.

WR Meechi Harris of Xenia, Ohio

Other offers of note: Iowa, Wisconsin and Kentucky.

The skinny: The 6-foot-2, 185-pounder has shot up the Spartan recruiting board this winter and now one of the fastest-rising recruits in the Midwest. Harris is a silky smooth player who not only has the speed to get deep but the ability to turn short passes into long gains. MSU’s depth chart at wide receiver is wide open, and a player like Harris could make an early impact in East Lansing. The main question is whether Ohio State will come calling.

DE Malik Vann of Fairfield, Ohio

Other offers of note: Note Dame, Oklahoma, Tennessee.

The skinny: Vann is one of the players whom the staff has been after for a long time. He was offered by Dantonio more than a year ago. The Spartans scored last year at Fairfield with a commitment from cornerback Josiah Scott, who already has enrolled at Michigan State and is making noise this winter. The staff would love for the 6-foot-2, 245-pound Vann to join Scott in East Lansing. This could shape up as a battle between Michigan State, Notre Dame and Wisconsin.

ATH Jaylan Franklin of Gibraltar Carlson

Other offers of note: Minnesota, Pittsburgh, Kentucky.

The skinny: Franklin was offered in February and informed me that he gave some serious thought to committing. He later backed off and indicated that he wanted to take his time with such a big decision. His time on campus with his family this weekend could go a long way toward Franklin deciding. The 6-foot-4, 205-pounder projects as an oustide linebacker or edge rusher at the next level.

Brian Asamoah of Columbus (Ohio) DeSales

Other offers of note: Michigan, Penn State, Notre Dame.

The skinny: There might not be a linebacker prospect in the nation seeing his stock rise faster than the 6-foot-1, 205-pound Asamoah. Michigan State is one of his recent offers, and the Spartan staff likes his talent and leadership qualities. DeSales has a long tradition of producing quality student-athletes. Asamoah’s explosive ability compares favorably to former Spartan Denicos Allen at the same point in their development.

