Recruiting: Several top 2018 prospects visiting MSU this weekend

Michigan State will be hosting an impressive group of prospects this weekend as spring practice opens. Coach Mark Dantonio and his staff will have several players on campus that already have a Michigan State scholarship offer as well as a few who could be offered while in East Lansing.

Dearborn Divine Child QB Theo Day



The Spartans view the 6-foot-5, 185-pound Day as the top quarterback prospect in the state for the class of 2018. Rivals.com rates him as the #14 pro-style quarterback in the nation. In addition to MSU, Day also holds offers from Kentucky, Boston College and Minnesota. Much like current Spartan Brian Lewerke, Day has the ability to extend plays with his legs while keeping his eyes downfield. The Spartans look to be in good position with Day and he would be the type of player that helps build recruiting momentum.

Muskegon OL Antwan Reed



The 6-6, 287-pound Reed is one of the top players in the nation at his position. Rivals.com rates him a four-star recruit and the No. 193 prospect in the nation overall. Reed has an extensive scholarship offer list which includes MSU, Michigan, Penn State, Nebraska and Tennessee. He spent last fall at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., but now is back in Michigan playing for the Big Reds. The Spartans want to focus of the offensive tackles position for the class of 2018 and Reed has the prototypical size for the position.

Marietta (Ga.) Lassiter CB Christian Jackson



Jackson was offered by MSU earlier this month and he was very excited about it. He grew up a big Spartans fan. His parents are both MSU graduates and he is originally from Michigan. Rivals.com ranks Jackson the No. 37 cornerback in the nation and he has been offered scholarships by U-M, Virginia, Tech, West Virginia and a host of others. The Spartans staff would like to pair Jackson up with current four-star cornerback commitment Xavier Henderson of Ohio.

Milan OL Michael Furtney



Furtney’s stock has been taking off recently and he now holds 25 scholarship offers. In the last few weeks, he has been offered by Nebraska, Purdue, Minnesota and Wisconsin. MSU has not offered the 6-5, 270-pound prospect, but they could be very close. Furtney was in East Lansing two weeks ago for a visit, but Dantonio was out of town. The staff invited him back up for this coming weekend so he and his family could sit down and talk with Dantonio. It is a strong year for offensive line talent in Michigan this year and Furtney is one of the best.

Chicago Marist DT Elijah Teague



The 6-3, 292-pound Teague is one of the top defensive tackle prospects in the nation and has an extensive list of scholarship offers. He is rated the No. 5 player in Illinois for the class of 2018 by Rivals.com. MSU has not extend Teague a scholarship, but that will likely change this weekend. The Spartans have had a lot of success in Chicago the last few years and defensive line coach Ron Burton is a big reason why. MSU did not sign a true defensive tackle prospect in the class of 2018, making the position is a priority.

It would not be a shock if one of the above players decided to end their recruitment this weekend become the next member of the Spartan recruiting class of 2018.

Matt Dorsey is a recruiting analyst for SpartanMag.com and Rivals.com.