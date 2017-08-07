Recruiting Tip: A difference-maker in your recruiting journey

The USA TODAY High School Sports Recruiting Tips are provided by our recruiting partner, Playced.com.

We’ve said it before, but it’s important enough to say again: Your coach can be a difference-maker your college recruiting process. Look, I’m not saying you need to add all your coaches to the Christmas list, or ask them over for dinner, but you need to understand that the relationship you have with your current coach is an indicator of how your relationship will be with a college coach. Quite simply, your history as a teammate and player predicts your future for both.

College coaches know this and they make it a part of their evaluation process. That said, you also need to understand that it is not your coach’s job to find your college scholarship no matter how good your relationship is. Your current coach can be a big help, but in a support role and you need to make it as painless as possible. Here are 3 tips on how you can make it easy for your current coach to make that difference!

1. This is your career

This isn’t your coach’s career. This is your college career you’re preparing for. Once you realize that, it’s much easier to accept the fact that your current coach isn’t responsible for finding your college home, you are. Helping your coach help you is simple, as long as you have the right mindset. This is all on you. It’s about you making the decision that no matter what happens, good or bad, easy or tough; you’re in control of the outcome, not your coach. And, if for some reason your coach can’t or won’t help, don’t let that be an obstacle. Simply move on to a coach that will. Ask an assistant coach, a skills coach or even an opposing coach for help.

2. Be realistic

The best thing you can do to help your coach help you during the college recruiting process is to honestly understand your abilities. You’ve got to be realistic with who you are as a student-athlete if you want to get to the next level. Don’t try to be something you aren’t. When it comes to recruiting, coaches don’t want to be dealing with unreasonable and irrational athletes. It’s a major red-flag and a major pain in the butt. Your coach can’t help you if you don’t see yourself for what you really are. It’s like trying to force a square peg into a round hole. It’s just irritating and frustrating.

3. Give your coach some help

When it comes to recruiting, you need to be playing the lead role. Let your current coach play a supporting role and feed off your energy and efforts.

So, how do you lead?

Tell your coach early on about that you want to play in college.

Organize a list of colleges you’re interested in.

Go over the list with your coach to be certain he or she agrees with schools.

Ask your coach if you can use them as a reference.

CC them on every email you send.

Send a detailed list to your coach of which college coaches you have contacted.

Ask your current coach to follow up with the 5 schools you have the most interest in.

Provide your coach all contact info, schedules, information they might need to follow up.

If your actions show how badly you want to play at the next level, your coach will most likely follow you every step of the way. Make this as easy for them as possible. If they are willing to help you out, let them!