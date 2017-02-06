Recruiting Tip: How college coaches identify recruits

The USA TODAY High School Sports Recruiting Tips are provided by our recruiting partner, Playced.com.

Every college coach knows the top recruits in their sport, but there are plenty of roster spots open after those players have signed. Filling those roster spots with the right players is how college coaches earn their paycheck and build championship teams. They have the difficult task of trying to evaluate and project a high school athlete’s abilities and how they will adjust to college life. For those reasons, college coaches are constantly looking for projectable, coachable student-athletes and understanding how coaches identify those players should give you an advantage over the competition.

College coaches identify potential athletes in the following ways:

They rely on their coaching staff and personal relationships to identify athletes for their programs. They will listen to an athlete’s high school or select coach; however, they seldom listen to individuals or services with whom they are unfamiliar. They review game film of athletes who express specific interest and appear to have the ability to play in their program. If they are interested, they follow up with the athlete and his or her coach. They attend hundreds of camps, showcase events and games to watch possible recruits compete. Typically when they go to one of these events they are going to watch a few athletes on their list.

Again, understanding how coaches identify potential athletes will give you some insight on how to get their attention. Here are a few examples of how you can use the information above to get noticed: