Recruiting Tip: How college coaches identify recruits

The USA TODAY High School Sports Recruiting Tips are provided by our recruiting partner, Playced.com.
Every college coach knows the top recruits in their sport, but there are plenty of roster spots open after those players have signed. Filling those roster spots with the right players is how college coaches earn their paycheck and build championship teams. They have the difficult task of trying to evaluate and project a high school athlete’s abilities and how they will adjust to college life. For those reasons, college coaches are constantly looking for projectable, coachable student-athletes and understanding how coaches identify those players should give you an advantage over the competition.
College coaches identify potential athletes in the following ways:
- They rely on their coaching staff and personal relationships to identify athletes for their programs. They will listen to an athlete’s high school or select coach; however, they seldom listen to individuals or services with whom they are unfamiliar.
- They review game film of athletes who express specific interest and appear to have the ability to play in their program. If they are interested, they follow up with the athlete and his or her coach.
- They attend hundreds of camps, showcase events and games to watch possible recruits compete. Typically when they go to one of these events they are going to watch a few athletes on their list.
Again, understanding how coaches identify potential athletes will give you some insight on how to get their attention. Here are a few examples of how you can use the information above to get noticed:
- Since college coaches will listen to your high school or select coach, get them involved in the process. Most coaches want to help their players make it to the next level. Ask your coaches to contact some colleges on your behalf.
- Game film and highlight videos can be a difference maker in your recruiting journey. Why? Because video doesn’t have an opinion and it doesn’t lie. With that in mind, make sure you include a link to your highlight video in the first correspondence you send to a college coach.
- Since college coaches go to tournaments, showcases and camps to watch specific players on their list, you need to get your name on as many lists as possible. With a little work you should be able to identify the coaches that plan to be at your next event. Send them an email telling them your team name, your uniform number and give them your game schedule. You have to do this before the event, because if they don’t know you when they arrive, they probably won’t know you when they leave.