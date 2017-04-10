Recruiting Tip: How to build an effective Recruit Resume

The USA TODAY High School Sports Recruiting Tips are provided by our recruiting partner, Playced.com.

If you’re serious about playing your sport in college it’s a good idea to create an athletic/academic resume you can easily provide to college coaches. The resume should include the academic and athletic facts and metrics a college coach needs to easily determine whether or not you are a candidate for their program. To build an effective Recruit Resume, I would divide your resume into the following four sections:

Personal information: Your personal information should include name, primary position, email address, telephone number and Club/select team name. Also, a simple profile picture can’t hurt. Academic standing and accomplishments: Your academic information would include high school name, graduation date, cumulative GPA, desired major (if you have one) and your SAT and/or ACT score. You should also include your NCAA ID Number that you are issued upon registering with the NCAA Eligibility Center. By clearly summarizing your academic information it allows coaches to quickly determine if you are a good fit academically for their program. Remember, you have to get into the school to play for the school. Your athletic statistics and honors: Your athletic information is a little trickier. Every college coach evaluates players a little differently and the important metrics and statistics are different for every position in every sport. For example, an offensive lineman is evaluated completely differently than a linebacker and a shooting guard is graded differently than a power forward. You want to include the statistics that are relevant to your sport and position. If you don’t know which statistics to include, do some homework. You can research online, ask your current coach for help and/or look at the recruiting questionnaires for your sport on a few college websites.If you take the time to include the proper stats for your position, it simplifies the evaluation process for the college coaches. Additionally in the athletic section of your resume, include a link to your highlight video and attach a copy of your upcoming game schedule. The contact information for your current coach: Finally, you need to include your current coach’s contact information. Your coach will serve as a reference to any college coach looking to recruit you. This is critical, because your current coach’s opinion about you can be a difference-maker in your scholarship search.

You have to make it easy for the coach to make a decision quickly or your resume won’t even be considered. There is a fine line between too much information and not enough information. A one-page resume would be preferable if that leaves you enough room to include all your important information.